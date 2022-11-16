KFC's pub, The Colonel's Arms, is set to open for one week only

KFC has announced the launch of its first-ever pub, The Colonel’s Arms. The pub will provide a traditional English pub atmosphere just in time for fans to watch the Qatar World Cup - and enjoy some southern fried chicken.

However, anyone wanting to experience this unique venture will need to act quickly, as the pub is only around for a limited time. Tickets have already sold out, but walk-ins are set aside every day. So when does the pub open? and what can be ordered to the table? Here is everything you need to know about The Colonel’s Arms.

When does The Colonel’s Arms open?

Located in Hammersmith - 80 Fulham Palace Road to be exact, The Colonel’s Arms is open for one week only. The pub is open exclusively to fans from 25 November to 1 December.

For those who would rather stay at home and experience The Colonel’s Arms, there is a Colonel’s Arms Bar Kit available. The kit features a limited-edition pint glass, two coasters, a bottle opener, and a bar mat. Fans can get the kit from 25 November at the KFC Merch Store.

Advertisement

Can you order chicken to the table?

Yes! Visitors can drink Colonel-approved beer, ring the KFC Delivery bell - which has been specially designed - and have chicken delivered to them with free gravy. All this happens as they watch football on the big screens.

The pub is actually a KFC delivery pub, so the bell will get fried chicken delivered straight to your table. The pub itself will have plenty of screens showing the football.

KFC Delivery is also available generally wherever you are. The pub will be closed to the public on Wednesday 30 November, and the pub operates as a cashless bar. ID will be required on entry.

Can you walk in without a ticket to The Colonel’s Arms?

Advertisement

Tickets were on sale from 10 November on Eventbrite, and have, unfortunately - but not unexpectedly - sold out. Tickets were on sale for £5.98 each. However, there are walk-ins set aside each day. For those who prefer to wing it can walk into the pub, more information is available on the Eventbrite page.

Fans can also win a trip to the pub in London for the ultimate KFC experience by retweeting The Colonel’s Arms opening announcement Tweet on @KFC_UKI. There are three pairs of tickets up for grabs, which will give the winners a chance to visit the pub on opening night.