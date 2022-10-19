The GMB Union have said KFC, Pizza Hut, and Burger King could be impacted in the run-up to Christmas because staff at one of its suppliers could strike over pay

Major fast food chains, such as KFC, Pizza Hut and Burger King, are facing menu shortages this Christmas caused by possible delivery driver strikes.

The GMB Union have said the fast food chains could be impacted in the run-up to Christmas because staff at one of its suppliers could down tools. Best Food Logistics delivers fresh food to household favourite chains, which also includes TGI Fridays and Wagamama.

GMB Union represents around 600 workers, and is set to launch a strike vote due pay dispute with the company.

Why are supplier staff threatening to strike?

Workers rejected a 6% pay offer, which is below the current rate of inflation which stands at 9.9%.The union said the offer wouldn’t "protect" staff against the cost of living crisis. A total of 93% of GMB members rejected the offer, with 85% indicating they wanted to be balloted formally for industrial action. Dates for the strike ballot will be announced in the coming days.

Advertisement

What has been said?

Nadine Houghton, GMB national officer, said: "These workers bust a gut to deliver fresh, just in time food to some of the biggest names in the business. Bestfood’s parent companies Booker and Tesco are making incredibly healthy profits and paying large dividends, while leaving these workers crushed by cost of living.”

She added: “Now some of their biggest clients may well be left short this Christmas because they won’t meet GMB’s reasonable request for a pay deal that protects our members through this year and into next with a genuine cost of living increase.”

Which restaurants might be affected?

Best Food Logistics delivers food to these restaurant chains, meaning their food supply could be affected:

Wagamama

Taco Bell

Pizza Express

KFC

Pret

Ask Italian

TGI Fridays

Nando’s

Zizzi

Burger King

Pizza Hut

Advertisement

NationalWorld has contacted Best Food Logistics, Pizza Hut, KFC, Burger King, TGI Fridays and Wagamama for comment.

Have fast food chains faced disruption before?

KFC paused one of its weekly food offers in July because of a shortage of chicken and last year it faced weeks of disruption because of food shortages. The chain ran out of chicken in 2018 and was forced to close more than 600 branches across the UK.

Meanwhile Pizza Hut ran out of ice cream last year, and was forced to close a number of its popular ice cream factories due to supply issues. Other companies have faced pay battles with workers this year too.

Employees at Budweiser, Stella Artois, Becks, Boddingtons and Export Pale Ale are on strike in response to real-terms pay cuts. Beer fans have been warned of a Christmas shortage as a result.

Advertisement