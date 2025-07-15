Kids Eat FREE All Summer Long at Las Iguanas - Treat the Kids & Eat Out for Less

Kids Eat free at Las Iguanas

Las Iguanas, the vibrant home of Mexican and South American flavour, is keeping the fiesta going all summer long – with Kids Eat Free continuing throughout the school summer holidays!

Families can enjoy a flavour-packed meal out without breaking the bank, as this sizzling offer means children can enjoy a delicious meal completely free with every adult main course purchased from the a la carte menu.

It’s that simple with no sign-ups, no catches, just great value and even better food.

The Kids Eat Free offer is the perfect excuse to treat the whole family during the holidays. Each kids’ meal (usually £7.50) includes a main, two sides, a dessert, and a drink - everything needed to fuel young explorers after a busy day out, or simply to make a mealtime feel extra special.

The Niños menu is full of tasty options to suit every appetite from mac & cheese, juicy burgers, and crispy fish fingers to more adventurous choices like mild coconut chicken curry or cheesy quesadillas. Sides include family favourites like fries and baked beans, or healthy picks like salad and veggie sticks with guacamole. And for dessert? Think creamy ice cream, fruity lollies, warm chocolate brownies or cinnamon churros.

Meanwhile, adults can tuck into Las Iguanas’ exciting new menu, enjoy 2-for-1 cocktails every day during Happy Hour, or take advantage of the weekday lunch deal offering a main and drink for just £10. For those looking to celebrate summer in style there’s the Bottomless Brunch every day

Last month Las Iguanas announced a summer of deals to enjoy almost every day of the week. From Burgers and Burritos on Monday for just £8, 2-4-1 tortillas on Tuesday, Copacabana curry club on Wednesday for £15 with a drink, Thursday is tapas, any three for £10, Sunday is fajitas for £15.

Whether it’s a spontaneous day out, a midweek treat, or a relaxed family lunch, Las Iguanas is making it easier than ever to dine out together - for less.

Terms & Conditions:

Each adult ordering a main course from the a la carte menu can claim a free kids meal from the Niños menu for one child under 12. Kids meal includes main, two sides, a dessert, and a drink. Offer not valid with other discounts. Available every day during the school summer holidays, except on big event days at The O2, Wembley, Resorts World, Cardiff Mill Lane or Brindley Place locations and at Las Iguanas Center Parcs. Offer not valid for click and collect or delivery. Las Iguanas reserves the right to amend or withdraw this offer at any time.

Booking is strongly recommended. For full terms and to find your nearest restaurant, visit: https://www.iguanas.co.uk/kids