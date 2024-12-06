‘Kiss a Minger’ This Christmas: Aldi Scotland brings back the nation’s favourite smelly cheese

Aldi Scotland is encouraging shoppers to embrace the Christmas spirit and ‘kiss a Minger’ under the mistletoe this year, with the return of the beloved Minger cheese into stores this week.

Known for its irresistible flavour, and unmistakable aroma, this festive favourite from Highland Fine Cheeses is making a return to Aldi Scotland shelves on Friday 6 December 2024.

Perfect for a festive gathering or an intimate night in, Minger is the ultimate snack for any cheese lover. With a flavour that balances buttery decadence, earthy mushroom, and a hint of farmyard funk, and a texture that’s irresistible when ripe, it’s a cheese that makes an impression.

A standout addition to any festive cheeseboard, Minger is perfectly paired with a crisp dry white wine or a robust ale – a match made in heaven.

Graham Nicolson, Group Buying Director at Aldi Scotland, said: “We’re thrilled to bring back the much-loved Minger in time for Christmas. It’s bold, creamy, and proudly Scottish – the perfect partner to cosy up to this winter. We’re encouraging everyone to ‘kiss a Minger’ this festive season and discover its unique charms. After all, Christmas is the perfect time for a cheesy romance.”

Aldi Scotland has worked with Highland Fine Cheeses since 2018 to bring the best of Scottish cheesemaking to its shelves. Alongside Minger (£2.29, 125g), shoppers can also enjoy two other Highland Fine Cheeses classics in stores: the creamy Caledonian Blue (175g) and smooth Carnegie Brie (250g), both priced at £2.29.

Back by popular demand, Minger cheese will be available as a Specialbuy across Aldi’s 109 Scottish stores, while stocks last. You can find your nearest Aldi here.