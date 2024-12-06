‘Kiss a Minger’ This Christmas: Aldi Scotland brings back the nation’s favourite smelly cheese
Known for its irresistible flavour, and unmistakable aroma, this festive favourite from Highland Fine Cheeses is making a return to Aldi Scotland shelves on Friday 6 December 2024.
Perfect for a festive gathering or an intimate night in, Minger is the ultimate snack for any cheese lover. With a flavour that balances buttery decadence, earthy mushroom, and a hint of farmyard funk, and a texture that’s irresistible when ripe, it’s a cheese that makes an impression.
A standout addition to any festive cheeseboard, Minger is perfectly paired with a crisp dry white wine or a robust ale – a match made in heaven.
Graham Nicolson, Group Buying Director at Aldi Scotland, said: “We’re thrilled to bring back the much-loved Minger in time for Christmas. It’s bold, creamy, and proudly Scottish – the perfect partner to cosy up to this winter. We’re encouraging everyone to ‘kiss a Minger’ this festive season and discover its unique charms. After all, Christmas is the perfect time for a cheesy romance.”
Aldi Scotland has worked with Highland Fine Cheeses since 2018 to bring the best of Scottish cheesemaking to its shelves. Alongside Minger (£2.29, 125g), shoppers can also enjoy two other Highland Fine Cheeses classics in stores: the creamy Caledonian Blue (175g) and smooth Carnegie Brie (250g), both priced at £2.29.
Back by popular demand, Minger cheese will be available as a Specialbuy across Aldi’s 109 Scottish stores, while stocks last. You can find your nearest Aldi here.