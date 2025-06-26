Las Iguanas launches a summer of sizzling deals - Delicious Mexican and South American flavours without breaking the bank

Las Iguanas Summer deals

Las Iguanas, the UK’s home of vibrant Mexican and South American cuisine, is turning up the heat this summer with a series of unbeatable weekly offers – perfect for enjoying delicious food, handcrafted drinks, and bold flavours without burning a hole in your wallet.

Whether you’re kicking off the week with a bang or winding down with a sizzling Sunday feast, Las Iguanas has a flavour-packed deal to suit every day of the week.

Mondays is Burger & Burrito Heaven. Kick off your week with a flavour-packed feast! Every Monday, all burgers and burritos are just £8 - from Slow Cooked Chipotle Beef Brisket or Mushroom & Roasted Corn Burritos to our Gaucho Smash, Acapulco or Chilli Stack Burgers. Big taste, small price.

Tuesday is all about Tortilla with a 2-for-1 Fiesta. Enjoy your Mexican favourites - burritos, enchiladas, fajitas, and chillies. Grab a friend and double up on flavour without doubling the bill.

Wednesday is Copacabana Curry Club day - Spice & Sip for £15. Warm up midweek with any signature Brazilian curry plus your choice of drink – a pint, 175ml glass of wine, or a soft drink all for just £15. From Bahian Coconut Chicken to Veggie Moqueca or our famous Xinxim, it’s your midweek ticket to Brazil.

Thursday is Tapas & Tipples Thursdays – Share & Sip. Get any three tapas for £10 - perfect for pairing with a £15 bottle of prosecco, wine, or 4-pint pitchers. Savour tasty bites like Pao de Queijo, Nachos, Hot Honey Fried Halloumi or Calamares with your favourite drink.

And Sunday is all about sizzling Fajitas. Wrap up your week with Las Iguanas’ legendary fajitas for just £15. Choose from chicken, beef, prawns or vegan options, served sizzling with all the trimmings. A fiery end to your weekend.

A Las Iguanas spokesperson said: “At Las Iguanas, we believe great food and good times should be for everyone and that’s exactly what our summer deals are all about. Whether you’re joining us for a laid-back lunch or a lively evening with friends, we’re serving up bold flavours and unbeatable value, all season long.”

After over 30 years of serving up unforgettable food, cocktails, music and memories, Las Iguanas remains the go-to destination for bold flavour and feel-good vibes.

With a refreshed menu packed with exciting new dishes and returning favourites, not to mention cocktails that deliver sunshine in every sip, there’s never been a better time to get together and enjoy Latin American hospitality at its best.

Bottomless brunches are back all day, every day! Whether you're vibing with a midday Mango Collins or going full fiesta with a late-night Long Island, your two-hour brunch slot is ready and waiting.

Classic Bottomless Brunch -bring on the cocktails! From £39.95. Non-Alcoholic Bottomless Brunch – all the fun, zero booze. From £29.95.

Looking for a unique brunch in Edinburgh, Glasgow, or Livingston? Try our exclusive Boozy Brunch – a Scottish twist on the Las Iguanas classic. All yours for £39.95: Enjoy five delicious Las Iguanas cocktails – choose your favourites from our curated menu. Plus, two mouthwatering courses – pick a starter and main or a main and dessert.

So whether you’re sharing tapas and tipples with friends, spicing up your weeknight dinner plans, or simply craving your favourite burrito, Las Iguanas makes going out this summer easy, affordable, and full of flavour.

About Las Iguanas

Founded in Bristol in 1991, Las Iguanas has spent over three decades bringing the bold, spirited flavours of Latin America to high streets across the UK. With handcrafted cocktails, flame-kissed dishes, and a love of colour, rhythm, and spice, Las Iguanas is a vibrant destination where every day feels like a celebration. From family favourites to cocktail catchups, and spicy starters to indulgent desserts, it’s a fiesta of flavour from first bite to last sip.

To find your nearest restaurant or book a table, visit: www.iguanas.co.uk