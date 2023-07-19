Lidl named cheapest supermarket for buying BBQ ingredients

Which? has named the cheapest supermarket to buy BBQ ingredients

Firing up the barbecue to cook for your family and friends is one of the great British summer traditions.

No matter the weather, brave Brits will be trying their luck on the grill. But as the cost of living crisis continues to bite, you might be considering ways to save money this summer.

Which? have checked the prices of 13 BBQ staples between 19 May and 19 June at supermarkets to find out the cheapest place to shop this summer. The consumer champion found that Lidl had the most affordable basket with all of the items coming to £29.99.

The discount retailer beat rival Aldi by 21p, while the most expensive was Ocado at £41.64 for the 13 items. Tesco had the third cheapest with the basket coming to £31.14 - £1.15 more than Lidl.

Peter de Roos, Lidl GB Chief Commercial Officer said: “At Lidl, we’re officially fired up for the summer season, and after being crowned cheapest supermarket for BBQ essentials, our customers will be too. This latest accolade fuels our passion for great food at best value prices, and it reinforces our unwavering commitment to delivering this time and again to our customers.”

In addition, Lidl’s BBQ range has scooped up a number of other accolades this summer. Burger fans will flip out over Lidl’s show-stopping Deluxe Aberdeen Beef Burgers – crowned the Best Budget Burger of 2023 by GHI.

What was in the basket?

Which? bought the following 13 products at each of the supermarket to determine which offered the cheapest basket:

Quarter-pounder beef burgers

Plant-based burgers

Cumberland sausages

Chicken breast fillets

Chicken thighs

Brioche burger buns

Hot dog rolls

Tomato ketchup

Mayonnaise

Barbecue sauce

Cheddar slices

Little gem lettuces

Corn on the cob

In the Lidl basket it included the GHI Taste Test Approved own-brand Deluxe Brioche Burger Buns at just £1.10 for a pack of 4, and the Vemondo Vegan Sausages at £1.79, which won GHI’s Best Budget Vegan Sausages.

How much did the BBQ basket cost at each supermarket?