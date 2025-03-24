Marks and Spencer Mother's Day meal deal 2025: Feed all the family with one M&S main and three sides for £20
Mother’s Day is almost here - it’s this Sunday, March 30 - and if you want to give your mum a delicious home cooked meal without the fuss then M&S can help.
After all, the important thing about Mother’s Day is spending quality time with the mother figure in your life - not spending hours in the kitchen . . . although Marks and Spencer know she would still really appreciate a nice meal that she hasn’t had to cook, so they’ve created the ultimate meal deal so you can and your mum can have the best of both worlds.
This year’s Mother’s Day Dine In deal, which the company has labelled ‘ unmissable’, will be available in store from Wednesday (March 26) to the day itself, (Sunday March 30), so whether you’re an organised planner or a last-minute shopper you’re in luck.
The best bit is the price - serve up a Mother's Day feast and get a delicious, sharing-sized main and three sensational family-size sides for just £20.
Here’s the full menu:
Mains
- Salt and Pepper British Chicken
- Tender British Beef
- Vegetarian Nut Roast with Caramelised Nuts and Cranberries (vegetarian)
- Wild Garlic Salmon Side
- Boneless Ultimate British Pork Crackling Joint
Sides
- 8 Yorkshire Puddings
- Cheesy Green Vegetable Bake
- Emperor Carrots and Red onion
- Roast Potatoes
- Roots for Roasting
- Smashed Potatoes with Salsa Verde Drizzle
- Spring Greens, Cavolo Nero and Peas
