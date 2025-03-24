The Marks and Spencer Mother’s Day dine in 2025 meal deal will delight mum and all the family.

Mother’s Day is almost here - it’s this Sunday, March 30 - and if you want to give your mum a delicious home cooked meal without the fuss then M&S can help.

After all, the important thing about Mother’s Day is spending quality time with the mother figure in your life - not spending hours in the kitchen . . . although Marks and Spencer know she would still really appreciate a nice meal that she hasn’t had to cook, so they’ve created the ultimate meal deal so you can and your mum can have the best of both worlds.

This year’s Mother’s Day Dine In deal, which the company has labelled ‘ unmissable’, will be available in store from Wednesday (March 26) to the day itself, (Sunday March 30), so whether you’re an organised planner or a last-minute shopper you’re in luck.

The best bit is the price - serve up a Mother's Day feast and get a delicious, sharing-sized main and three sensational family-size sides for just £20.

The Marks and Spencer Mother's Day meal deal 2025 conists of one main and three sides for £20 - enough to feed the whole family. Photo by Marks and Spencer. | Marks and Spencer

Here’s the full menu:

Mains

Salt and Pepper British Chicken

Tender British Beef

Vegetarian Nut Roast with Caramelised Nuts and Cranberries (vegetarian)

Wild Garlic Salmon Side

Boneless Ultimate British Pork Crackling Joint

Sides

8 Yorkshire Puddings

Cheesy Green Vegetable Bake

Emperor Carrots and Red onion

Roast Potatoes

Roots for Roasting

Smashed Potatoes with Salsa Verde Drizzle

Spring Greens, Cavolo Nero and Peas

