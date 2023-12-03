McDonald's Chicken Nuggets 50% off for one day only - how to claim offer

Chicken nugget lovers, rejoice! McDonald’s is offering customers the chance to grab the menu-classic for a bargain this festive season. For as little as £1.39, fans can feast on the fast-food favourite but they'll have to act fast as the deal is live for one day only.

Following the release of its Christmas menu for 2023, McDonald's is slashing the price of much-loved menu items including the the popular 6 Chicken McNuggets and the Double McMuffin. For one day only, McDonald’s App customers can tuck into the crispy chicken bite for 50% off the usual price.

Additionally, McDonald's is hacking the price of its Double McMuffin by 30%, with the succulent breakfast stack set to sell for just £1.99. If that's not enough, Customers will be able to earn points when they purchase one of the deals by opting into McDonald's loyalty scheme - MyMcDonald’s Rewards.

The scheme means every penny spent equals one rewards point, so this week’s offers will get you 199 points when grabbing a Double McMuffin and 139 points when picking up 6 Chicken McNuggets. Each milestone a customers hits with their reward points, there's a range of free menu items to be chosen.

When customers reach 1,500 points, they can choose between a small Fries, Hash Brown, and a regular Cold Soft Drink or a Side Salad. At 2,500 points, customers can opt for a Double Cheeseburger, Vegetable Deluxe or Apple Pie.

With 4,000 points, customers can choose between menu favourites like 6 Chicken McNuggets, a Big Mac or Filet-O-Fish. Finally, with the 5,500 points milestone, customers can choose from a Mighty McMuffin, a McSpicy, a Double Quarter Pounder with Cheese or a McCrispy.