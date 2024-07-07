Watch more of our videos on Shots!

McDonald’s has announced it will be celebrating England’s victory in the Euros quarter-final with a massive discount for customers.

On Saturday, July 7, England moved on to the semi-finals of the tournament with a penalty shoot-out win over Switzerland. In celebration of this triumph, customers can enjoy significant discounts on Monday, July 8th, exclusively through the McDonald's app.

Starting the day from 5am to 11am, early risers can snag a single McMuffin for just £1.19, a 30 per cent reduction from its regular price. The signature breakfast item features a hot toasted muffin with a pork sausage patty seasoned with herbs, a free-range egg, and a slice of cheese.

From 11am onwards, McDonald's will offer a box of six chicken nuggets at half price, costing only £1.39. These crispy treats are a popular choice for lunch or an afternoon snack.

In addition to these deals, customers can earn points by opting into MyMcDonald’s Rewards. Every penny spent translates to one Rewards point, meaning the Single McMuffin® will earn 119 points, and the six chicken nuggets will earn 139 points. Points can be used for future rewards or donated to charities like BBC Children in Need, FareShare, and Ronald McDonald House Charities, supporting McDonald's initiatives to fund youth work and combat food poverty and waste in the UK.

These offers are exclusively available through the McDonald's app, which can be downloaded via Google Play or the Apple App Store. By signing up and opting into MyMcDonald’s Rewards, customers can start earning points on all their orders.