McDonald’s Easter 2023 opening times: hours UK branches are open over Bank Holiday - including Easter Sunday

Most McDonald’s branches will still be open this Easter Sunday, however you may find that stores will be operating under slightly reduced hours

Hiyah Zaidi
By Hiyah Zaidi
1 hour ago

McDonald’s will keep stores open to serve customers over the long Easter holiday. But will McDonald’s - like other retailers across the UK - be changing its opening hours? Here is what you need to know.

What are McDonald’s Easter 2023 opening times?

Most McDonald’s restaurants should be opening at their usual time over the four-day weekend.

However, some opening times may vary, depending on the branch, and some may operate at slightly reduced hours. As the closing times will differ, it’s best to check your local restaurant’s hours via its restaurant locator.

This can be done via the branch finder on the fast-food giant’s website too. Customers should also be able to see more information regarding store facilities and stock.

McDonald’s opening stores over the Easter bank holiday
Is McDonald’s delivering over Easter? 

McDonald’s should still be offering delivery services over the Easter weekend, but this is dependent on the store’s opening hours.

McDonald’s delivery is available via Just Eat and Uber Eats, which should tell you more information about the deliveries over the bank holiday weekend.

What is on the McDonald’s menu this Easter? 

McDonald's is removing five popular menu items this week to add a brand new burger and bring back a host of fan favourites. The following five items will not be available from 29 March:

  • The Grand Big Mac
  • The Grand Big Mac with Bacon
  • Chilli Cheese bites
  • Galaxy Chocolate McFlurry

Instead, customers can try their new burger, called the Steakhouse Stack. It is made up of two 100% beef patties, a slice of cheddar cheese, crispy onions, red onions, and lettuce topped with a  peppercorn sauce in a freshly toasted bun. The burger costs £5.39 by itself or £6.99 as a meal with chips and a drink.

The Chicken Big Mac is returning, and is comprised of a triple-layered bun with two 100% chicken breast patties in a crispy coating, a slice of cheese, lettuce, pickles, and the deliciously world-famous Big Mac sauce.

Also returning is the Creme Egg McFlurry and the Cadbury Caramel Egg McFlurry just in time for Easter, and Mozzarella dippers served with a salsa dip.

