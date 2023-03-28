Some menu items will be replaced this month as fan favourites returns, including the Chicken Big Mac

McDonald’s is axing five popular menu items this week to make way for new additions.

The fast food chain has unveiled a brand new burger that will join the menu from Wednesday (29 March), alongside a host of returning fan favourites.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The five food items that are being dropped were only ever temporary and were part of the McDonald’s menu shake-up.

McDonalds is also launching a new competition that offers customers the chance to win a range of prizes, including £10,000 cash, menu favourites and limited-edition merchandise, including bucket hats, towels and Coca-Cola glasses when purchasing a medium or large soft drink.

Winning Sips will run for a limited time only from Wednesday 29 March until Tuesday 25 April.

Which food items will be removed from the menu?

McDonad’s customers will no longer be able to buy the following five food items from 29 March:

The Grand Big Mac

The Grand Big Mac with Bacon

Chilli Cheese bites

Galaxy Chocolate McFlurry

What is being added to the menu?

Advertisement

Advertisement

From 11am on Wednesday there will be brand new menu items for McDonald’s customers, including a brand new burger called the Steakhouse Stack.

It comprises two 100% beef patties, a slice of cheddar cheese, crispy onions, red onions, and lettuce topped with a peppercorn sauce in a freshly toasted bun. The burger costs £5.39 by itself or £6.99 as a meal with chips and a drink.

The Chicken Big Mac will also be making a return to the menu. Fans went wild for the burger after its debut launch in February last year with it selling out in just 10 days.

The burger includes a triple-layered bun with two 100% chicken breast patties in a crispy coating, a slice of cheese, lettuce, pickles, and the deliciously world-famous Big Mac sauce.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thomas O’Neill, Head of Marketing, McDonald’s UK and Ireland said: “We are excited to bring the Chicken Big Mac back to the UK and Ireland. It sold out in under a week last year so we know so many people will be as delighted as we are that it’s returning this Spring.

“The Steakhouse Stack is another fantastic development from our Menu team, the taste of steak and peppercorn sauce captured perfectly in this newest addition to our menu – delicious!”