Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The spookiest date in the calendar is just around the corner - and in celebration McDonald’s have created four new scarily good sweet desserts, including two limited edition McFlurry flavours.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be no tricks, just treats, and everyone’s favourite fast food chain McDonald’s this Halloween.

Back by popular demand especially for spooky season is the Toffee Apple Pie, a delicious crispy pastry filled with a spiced apple compote and toffee sauce. This is joined on the menu by the Toffee Apple Donut, a ring donut filled with toffee apple compote, topped with crumble pieces and toffee sauce. If you’re a McFlurry fan then you’ll be pleased to know there will be not one, but two seasonal McFlurrys on offer; M&Ms Halloween McFlurry and Twix Toffee Apple McFlurry. Both will feature the classic soft McDonald’s ice-cream, and then either topped with M&M’s and Halloween sugar shapes and topped with Galaxy chocolate sauce or Twix biscuit and chocolate pieces and topped with a toffee apple sauce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you like the sound of any of these, you’ll have to be quick however as they are limited edition. The M&M and Twix McFlurry & Toffee Apple Pie will be available until Thursday November 21.

If you can’t wait that long for a McDonald’s then don’t worry as the chain are launching deals on two of their menu items tomorrow (Monday October 14). The deals will be available exclusively via the McDonald’s App.

McDonald's Halloween menu 2024 has been announced. Photos by McDonald's. | McDonald's

First, enjoy 30% off the Cheesy Bacon Flatbread and pick up the breakfast staple for only £1.19. This mouth-watering morning favourite combines bacon and rich melted cheese in a freshly toasted flatbread for a great start to a Monday morning.

The midday lunch break brings another irresistible deal, as from 11am, 6 Chicken McNuggets® are available for just £1.39. Customers can enjoy the classic crispy coated chicken with their choice of sauce, all whilst enjoying a 50% saving.

McDonald’s breakfast is available from 5am-11am, and McDonald’s lunchtime menu is available from 11am daily.