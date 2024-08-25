Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

McDonald’s is dropping prices on some of its most popular food items for the bank holiday week.

In celebration of the August bank holiday, McDonald’s is rolling out a week-long deal on some of its most beloved menu items. From Monday, August 26 to Sunday, September 1, customers can enjoy a selected burger and medium fries for just £1.99, but only through the McDonald’s app.

The offer includes fan favorites such as the Big Mac, quarter pounder with cheese, McSpicy, McChicken sandwich, McCrispy, Filet-O-Fish, and the plant-based McPlant. With this deal, customers can indulge in a McCrispy on bank holiday Monday or treat themselves to a Filet-O-Fish on Friday, all while enjoying McDonald's signature crispy fries for over 70 per cent off the regular price.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In addition to the discount, McDonald’s is encouraging customers to take advantage of the MyMcDonald’s Rewards program. Every purchase made through the app will earn users points, with each pound spent translating to one point.

This means that with the current promotion, customers will collect 199 points with every burger and fries combo. Points can be saved for future rewards or donated to charitable organisations like BBC Children in Need, FareShare, and Ronald McDonald House Charities.

The exclusive deal is available only through the McDonald’s app, which can be downloaded from Google Play or the Apple App Store.