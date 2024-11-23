Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A supermarket has issued an urgent food recall notice over a product that has been deemed “unsafe to eat”.

The Food Standards Agency has published a notice online after Morrisons issued a recall of its Morrisons Crushed Garlic, which is missing a key ingredient.

According to the supermarket retailer, the ingredient that is absent prevents microbiological growth - which means the product is now a danger to consumers.

In the online notice, the Food Standards Agency said: “An ingredient has been omitted from the product that prevents microbiological growth making the product potentially unsafe to eat.

“Morrisons is recalling the product. Point of sale notices will be displayed in stores where the product was sold. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.”

The recall notice is for all 75g jars with a best before date of October 19, 2025.

“If you have bought the above product do not eat it,” the Food Standards Agency added. “Instead return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.”