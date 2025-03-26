Mother's Day 2025: Morrisons launch roast meal deal for mum and family for just £10

Treat mum - and the family - to a special roast for just £10 this Mother’s Day, thanks to Morrisons.

Morrisons is helping its customers this Mother’s Day by revealing an irresistible Sunday roast bundle to feed a family of four for just £10.

Available during Mother’s Day week - which is this week - the bundle ensures all families can get together for an affordable celebration on Sunday March 30. But, you will need one of the brand’s store cards, called the More Card, so sign up now if you haven’t got one to be able to take advantage of this offer.

More Card holders can grab the £10 Sunday roast bundle in store now (Wednesday March 26) until Mother’s Day itself (Sunday March 30). The offer includes Morrisons British Extra Tasty Whole Chicken and a choice of four delicious sides - and there’s enough to feed a family of four.

The centerpiece of the Sunday roast, the whole British chicken, which normally costs £6.50, will be available for just £4. Customers can then choose up to four accompaniments to pair with the roast chicken from roast potatoes, Yorkshire Puddings and gravy, and veggie sides including cauliflower cheese, creamed cabbage and spring greens, carrot and swede mash or a vegetable medley.

If you want to finish the meal by enjoying something sweet then you can also choose from a selection of desserts with a 15% saving when using a More Card. Pick from five sweets from the brand’s The Best range; tiramisu with mascarpone and sicilian marsala, apple and blackberry crumble, sticky toffee pudding, whole vanilla cheesecake or madagascan vanilla custard.

