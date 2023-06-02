This may make you hungry but it’s actually National Fish and Chips Day today (2 June). The day is a homage to the British culinary tradition, often thought of as the nation's favourite dish. When celebrated, it can bring together communities, restaurants and food enthusiasts to try and relive the joy this dish can bring. Beginning eight years ago, this event doesn't have a set date, but rather a set day.

But what is the history behind this national day, and where did the iconic dish come from? Here is what you need to know.

When is National Fish Day, and what are its origins?

The National Edible Oil Distributors Association (NEODA) created this awareness day in honour of the iconic dish and set the day to be the first Friday of June. This year, the event falls on 2 June. It was launched in 2015, after one of the finalist businesses of the National Fish & Chips Awards, Papa's Fish & Chips, mentioned how a National Awareness Day would be good for the industry calendar.

Since then, the day was used to bring to mind the independent fish and chips shops and restaurants across the UK to help boost sales. But the day is also about giving recognition to this much-loved British dish. The organisation said the day falls on Friday as historically people were allowed to eat fish on religious fasting days. It is also a day when people may be more inclined to order takeout, so this awareness day might actively encourage people to consider buying the meal.

The history of Fish and Chips

Fish and chips first appeared in the UK in the 1860s, and quickly gained popularity as by 1910, there were over 25,000 shops across the UK. The 1930s saw an increase to 35,000 shops, but almost 70 years later, there was a sharp decline with around 10,000 shops across the UK.

The tradition of eating fish battered and fried in oil is suggested to have come from Spanish and Portuguese Jewish immigrants, who came to the UK in the 16th century. The meal was prepared in a similar style as Pescado Frito, which is fish coated in flour and then fried in oil. Charles Dickens refers to an early fish shop or "fried fish warehouse" in Oliver Twist (1839) - the fish generally came with bread or baked potatoes.

Who deserves the credit for pairing the battered fish has been a fierce debate. Some people believe a northern entrepreneur from the north of England called John Lees first sold fish and chips out of a wooden hut in Mossley market in industrial Lancashire in 1863.

However, other people claim that it was first sold in East London, by a Jewish immigrant, Joseph Malin around 1860.

However, it gained so much popularity, and remained a British staple, that even during the Second World War, fish and chips were one of the few foods not subjected to rationing.

How to celebrate National Fish and Chips Day