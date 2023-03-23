The top chippies across the country have been crowned at an awards ceremony

The UK’s best fish and chip shops have been announced at a national awards ceremony in London.

The awards have been running for more than 30 years and this year it was hosted by comedian Jason Mansford at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge London hotel. It was the first year the awards are also being hosted by the National Federation of Fish Frier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The top chippies across the country vied for the top prize in 10 awards, including best newcomer, best takeaway and best restaurant.

The winners of the National Fish and Chip Awards were crowned in a ceremony on Tuesday 28 February.

The National Federation of Fish Friers’ president Andrew Crook said: "Celebrating our vibrant and spirited industry today has been an absolute pleasure. We were blown away by the standard of entries this year, all of which have shown an incredible dedication to serving the nation’s favourite dish, in what has been a tumultuous year for the sector.

“I would like to congratulate all of the winners, and runner’s up, whilst wishing nothing more but the very best success for the future.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

The winners of each category have also won a study trip to Norway hosted by headline sponsor, Seafood from Norway. This includes a voyage onboard one of Norway’s frozen-at-sea vessels, experiencing first-hand the Norwegian fleet’s world-class sustainable fishing and processing facilities.

So which chippies picked up prizes? Listed are the winners for each of the 10 categories.

Fish and Chip Takeaway of the Year

Whitehead’s Fish & Chips, Hornsea, East Yorkshire

Fish Kitchen 1854, Maesycwmmer, Caerphilly

The Fish Works, Largs, North Ayrshire

Loading....

Fish and Chip Restaurant of the Year

Fish City, Belfast, Antrim

Malt and Anchor, Cirencester, Gloucestershire

Henry’s of Hunstanton, Hunstanton, Norfolk

Best Newcomer

Lighthouse Fisheries of Flamborough, Flamborough, East Yorkshire

Field to Frier

The Real Food Café, Tyndrum

Best Mobile Operator

Pimp My Fish, Burwell

Staff training and development

The Chesterford Group, Bishop’s Stortford

Multiple operator

Harlees Fish & Chips, Wimborne, Dorset

Quality Accreditation Champion

The Fish Works, Largs, North Ayrshire

Environment and Sustainability Champion

Fish City, Belfast, Antrim

Supplier of the year

Henry Colbecks

Outstanding Achievement Award