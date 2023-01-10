The multi-michelin star Danish restaurant is set to close its doors in 2024, its owner has confirmed

Popular Copenhagen restaurant Noma is closing its doors for good next year. The eatery, often voted as one of the best in the world, is a three-michelin star award-winning restaurant.

The unusual move came as the owners confirmed that the business will be repurposed into a test kitchen, with a focus on deliveries. In a statement, the restaurant said: “To continue being Noma, we must change … Winter 2024 will be the last season of Noma as we know it.

Advertisement

“We are beginning a new chapter. In 2025, our restaurant is transforming into a giant lab, a pioneering test kitchen dedicated to the work of food innovation and the development of new flavours, one that will share the fruits of our efforts more widely than ever before.”

While Noma has been a hit with critics thanks to the work of head chef René Redzepi, many have criticised the restaurant’s working practices. This included the use of unpaid interns working long hours, however the restaurant has recently announced its intention to now pay interns.

Advertisement

Rene Repzepi, head chef of Noma in Copenhagen, has announced that the restaurant is set to close in 2024. (Credit: Getty Images)

Despite closing its doors to the public in 2024, those who enjoy the critically acclaimed menu will still be able to dine. Noma is planning to operate occasional pop-up restaurants in Copenhagen and across the world.

Advertisement

Where is Noma?

Noma opened at Strandgade 93 in Copenhagen in 2003. This was located on the waterfront of the Christianhavn neighbourhood. The restaurant has actually closed before. Redzepi close the doors on 31 December 2016, and Noma reopened in 2017 located on an urban farm just outside of the Danish capital.

The bricks and mortar restaurant reopened once again 2018, this time located at Refshalevej 96. The company recently announcd that they would be staging a pop-up in Kyoto, Japan.

Noma in Copenhagen. Credit: THIBAULT SAVARY/AFP via Getty Images

Advertisement

What cuisine is on Noma’s menu?

Noma offers diners a modern update to traditional Nordic cuisine. In fact, the name ‘Noma’ comes from the Danish words ‘nordisk’ meaning ‘Nordic’ and ‘mad ‘meaning ‘food’. The restaurant is hailed for introducing innovative creations. Some of Redzepi’s most famous meals include edible pinecones and ragout of reindeer.

Advertisement

Noma has a focus on foraged foods. Its current season is the Game & Forest Season, which will run until 18 February. This includes dishes such as pickled quail egg, apple salad and bear dumplings. A dinner meal sitting will include around 18 courses.

An outside view of the World class Danish restaurant Noma. Credit: THIBAULT SAVARY/AFP via Getty Images

How do I book for Noma?

Reservations for the popular restaurant can be made on its website. However, with only a year left for patrons to book, spaces might fill up quickly for the reigning Best Restaurant in the World.

Advertisement