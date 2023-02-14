Here are some of our most favourite retro drinks that are sadly no longer available

Coca Cola has announced that it is discontinuing Lilt. The tangy soft drink, which has been around for 48 years will no longer be available from 14 February and will instead be known as Fanta Pineapple and Grapefruit. Lilt launched in 1975 with the strapline “The Totally Tropical Taste” and was only sold in the UK, Ireland, Gibraltar and the Seychelles. Despite it’s rebrand, Coca Cola have insisted that the drink is still the same, just with a new label.

This isn’t the first time a popular soft drink has disappeared from our shelves. There’s something nostalgic about remembering food or drinks from childhood, but not all of our favourites have stuck around, with many being discontinued and removed from shop shelves, without us even noticing.

From Sunny Delight to Vimto Squeezy and Panda Pops, we’ve taken a look at some of the most popular retro pop drinks that are no longer available. How many of them do you remember, and which would you most like to see brought back?

1 . Lilt Coca Cola has announced that it will be discontinuing Lilt after 48 years. The drink launched in n 1975 with the tagline "The Totally Tropical Taste" and was only sold in the UK, Ireland, Gibraltar and the Seychelles. In a statement Coca Cola confirmed the drink's packaging and logo will be changed and from 14 February it will be known as Fanta Pineapple and Grapefruit. They have insisted that the drink is the same despite the new name.

2 . Panda Pops Panda Pops were beloved by children throughout the UK for their sweet sugary taste and bright colours. A staple at birthday parties and discos, they were discontinued in 2011 after 35 years in production.

3 . Coca Cola with Lemon One of Coca Cola's many variations, Coke with Lemon, was launched in the UK in 2001 after research showed drinkers liked to add a slice to their soft drink. The drink was discontinued in 2006, but is still available in a variety of countries including Spain, Portugal and France.

4 . Sunny Delight Sunny Delight was discontinued in the UK in 1999 after sales halved over allegations that the soft drink had turned a child in Wales' skin yellow. The company rebranded in 2003 to Sunny D and started to sell its product again in the UK in 2009, but under a different recipe.