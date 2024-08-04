Popular meat product recalled over fears that biltong packets have been made 'without approval'

Heather Carrick
By Heather Carrick

Digital Journalist

4th Aug 2024, 6:00am
A popular meat product has been recalled by its manufacturer after it was found to have been produced “without relevant approval”.

All packs and batches of the Isle of Wight Meat Co Biltong products have been removed from sale. This includes the original flavour, the sweet chilli flavour, garlic flavour and black pepper flavour.

Those affected have best before dates up to an including May 2025. The Food Standards Agency said in its recall notice: “The products listed above have not been prepared in line with food hygiene and legislative requirements which makes them unsafe to eat.”

The Isle of Wight Meat Company is recalling several Isle of Wight Meat Co Biltong over fears that packets had been produced without approval.placeholder image
The Isle of Wight Meat Company is recalling several Isle of Wight Meat Co Biltong over fears that packets had been produced without approval. | Food Standards Agency

The FSA added: If you have bought any of the above products do not eat them. Instead, please take a photograph of the packets, destroy them and email [email protected] with the photograph for a full refund. For more information contact The Isle of Wight Meat Company on 01983 741234 or [email protected].”

