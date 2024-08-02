Parents are being warned not to dress their babies or toddlers in specific TU-branded sleepsuits after the supermarket Sainsbury’s recalled the item.

Consumer brand Which? shared an urgent recall notice for assorted suits after a choking hazard was found on the items. Sainsbury’[s said that the anti-slip soles on the feet of the suits may become detached and could be a possible choking hazard if swallowed by a child.

Pieces recalled include a three-pack snack print sleepsuit for boys, an egg single sip-through sleepsuit and a unisex two-pack value overhead sleepsuit. The full list of the recalled items include: 144377237 3PK Boys Snack Print Sleepsuits: Multi Colour:6-9 months

3PK Boys Snack Print Sleepsuits: Multi Colour: 9-12 months, product code 144377245

3PK Boys Snack Print Sleepsuits:Multi Colour: 12-18 months, product code 144377253

3PK Boys Snack Print Sleepsuits:Multi Colour: 18-24 months, product code 144377261

Dippy Egg Single Zip-Through Sleepsuit: Grey: 6-9 months, product code 143666037

Dippy Egg Single Zip-Through Sleepsuit:Grey: 9-12 months, product code 143666045

Dippy Egg Single Zip-Through Sleepsuit: Grey: 12-18 months, product code 143666053

Dippy Egg Single Zip-Through Sleepsuit: Grey: 18-24 months, product code 143666061

Dippy Egg Single Zip-Through Sleepsuit: Grey: 2-3 years, product code 143666070

Unisex 2PK Value Overhead Sleepsuit: Multi Coloured: 6-9 months, product code 143837836

Unisex 2PK Value Overhead Sleepsuit: Multi Coloured: 9-12 months, product code 143837844

Unisex 2PK Value Overhead Sleepsuit: Multi Coloured: 12-18 months, product code 143837852

Unisex 2PK Value Overhead Sleepsuit: Multi Coloured: 18-24 months, product code 143837861

Customers who have bought any of the sleepsuits listed above are being advised to stop using them immediately and return them to your local store. A full refund will be issued but if there are any further questions you can call Sainsbury’s careline on 0800 028 8303 or visit Sainsburys.co.uk/help.