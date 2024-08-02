Urgent warning to parents as Sainsbury's recalls TU sleepsuits due to chocking hazard
Consumer brand Which? shared an urgent recall notice for assorted suits after a choking hazard was found on the items. Sainsbury’[s said that the anti-slip soles on the feet of the suits may become detached and could be a possible choking hazard if swallowed by a child.
Pieces recalled include a three-pack snack print sleepsuit for boys, an egg single sip-through sleepsuit and a unisex two-pack value overhead sleepsuit. The full list of the recalled items include: 144377237 3PK Boys Snack Print Sleepsuits: Multi Colour:6-9 months
- 3PK Boys Snack Print Sleepsuits: Multi Colour: 9-12 months, product code 144377245
- 3PK Boys Snack Print Sleepsuits:Multi Colour: 12-18 months, product code 144377253
- 3PK Boys Snack Print Sleepsuits:Multi Colour: 18-24 months, product code 144377261
- Dippy Egg Single Zip-Through Sleepsuit: Grey: 6-9 months, product code 143666037
- Dippy Egg Single Zip-Through Sleepsuit:Grey: 9-12 months, product code 143666045
- Dippy Egg Single Zip-Through Sleepsuit: Grey: 12-18 months, product code 143666053
- Dippy Egg Single Zip-Through Sleepsuit: Grey: 18-24 months, product code 143666061
- Dippy Egg Single Zip-Through Sleepsuit: Grey: 2-3 years, product code 143666070
- Unisex 2PK Value Overhead Sleepsuit: Multi Coloured: 6-9 months, product code 143837836
- Unisex 2PK Value Overhead Sleepsuit: Multi Coloured: 9-12 months, product code 143837844
- Unisex 2PK Value Overhead Sleepsuit: Multi Coloured: 12-18 months, product code 143837852
- Unisex 2PK Value Overhead Sleepsuit: Multi Coloured: 18-24 months, product code 143837861
Customers who have bought any of the sleepsuits listed above are being advised to stop using them immediately and return them to your local store. A full refund will be issued but if there are any further questions you can call Sainsbury’s careline on 0800 028 8303 or visit Sainsburys.co.uk/help.