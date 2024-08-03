Customers are being warned not to eat some popular bakery items after the Food Standard Agency warned that packets may contain pieces of metal.

Packets of crumpets sold in Morrisons and also a packet branded by Hovis are included in the recall which has been issued by manufacturer Rathbones Kear. The recall covers packets sold in England, Scotland and Wales.

The recall includes six-pack Morrisons The Best Crumpets with Sourdough with best before dates of 6 August 2024 and 7 August 2024, six-pack Morrisons Savers Crumpets with best before dates of 6 August 2024 and 7 August 2024 and six-pack Morrisons Crumpets with best before dates of 6 August 2024 and 7 August 2024. The six-pack Hovis Crumpets with the best before dates of 6 August 2024 and 7 August 2024 are also included.

Morrisons said in its recall notice: “Please do not eat this product and return it to your nearest store for a full refund. We don’t need a receipt.

“No other products are affected by this issue. We apologise for the inconvenience this may cause and assure customers of our continuing commitment to the highest standard of product quality and safety.”