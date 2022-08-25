Starbucks customers won’t have long to wait until they can get their hands on a Pumpkin Spice Latte

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nothing symbolises the end of summer more than a Pumpkin Spice Latte.

The autumnal beverage has become a popular way to mark the change in the seasons.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Available for only a short time of the year, fans of the drink eagerly await its return towards the end of summer.

But when can you expect to enjoy a Pumpkin Spice Latte this year in Starbucks or Greggs?

Here’s everything you need to know.

Starbucks will soon be releasing their Pumpkin Spice Latte for autumn (Pic: Getty Images)

What is a Pumpkin Spice Latte?

A Pumpkin Spice Latte is a seasonable autumn drink that combines freshly ground coffee with pumpkin spice syrup, steamed milk, sweet cream and spiced sugar.

When do Pumpkin Spice Lattes return to Starbucks?

Pumpkin Spice Lattes will be returning to Starbucks menus on Thursday 1 September.

This year the coffee chain is also launching a new autumn menu, with additional drinks and snacks in store.

For those who love Pumpkin Spice but want to try something different, Starbucks are launching the Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew.

The new iced drink is made from cool water and ground coffee brewed together in small batches for 20 hours.

It offers coffee lovers a rich flavour, with a touch of vanilla and is topped off with pumpkin cream foam.

Speaking about the new addition, Just Cluysenaer, Food and Beverage Director, who leads Starbucks department of beverage and innovation said: “Each year, our customers eagerly anticipate the return of the PSL, knowing that it officially marks the change in season.

“We’ve already made great advances in cold coffee innovation, and with a growing number of our customers drinking their coffee iced all year round, this year we are delighted to introduce a new iced, pumpkin beverage.

“Combining two of our customer’s favourite tastes, iconic pumpkin spice and our refreshing Cold Brew, each sip of Pumpkin Cream Cold Brew will deliver the familiar, creamy flavour of pumpkin spice followed by the uplifting coffee flavour of Starbucks® Cold Brew”.

The coffee chain’s new autumn drinks menu will also include the original Pumpkin Spice Latte and Iced Salted Maple and Caramel Latte.

Their new food menu will include dishes such as: American Deli Meats Focaccia, Mushroom and Egg Muffin, Fiery No’ Chicken Wrap, Egg Bites with Three Cheese and Ham, Toffee and Apple Muffin, Starbucks® Espresso Roast Blondie and Fruit & Nut Flapjack Blackberry & Apple Overnight Oats.

When do Pumpkin Spice Lattes return to Greggs?

The good news is that Pumpkin Spice Lattes are already available at Greggs, launching on 25 August.

Greggs revealed its autumn menu earlier than usual this year, just in time for the August bank holiday weekend.

A spokesperson for the bakery chain said: “Although we’re still enjoying the last of the summer heat, we know how much our customers enjoy a pumpkin spice latte, no matter what the temperature.

“We hope the early return of this favourite will be a delight to Greggs fans nationwide.”

How much do Pumpkin Spice Lattes cost?

In Starbucks, the home of the orginal Pumpkin Spice, customers can expect to pay £3.65 for a tall (small) drink, up 10p from last year.

A grande size (medium) will set you back £3.95, whilst a venti (large) costs £4.25.

Starbucks won’t charge you for extras like whipped cream or dairy free milk alternatives and anyone who brings a reuseable cup will get a 25p discount.