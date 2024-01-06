The Close family opened a restaurant in the former drovers’ inn on the old Raby Estate, near Darlington, in 2009 and it has gone on to win numerous accolades, including two Michelin stars.

Now, son and chef James Close is departing to run a restaurant at the nearby Rockliffe Hall Hotel, and the business is to be sold. A statement read: “James and his parents opened Raby Hunt in 2009. James’s quiet ambition, constant dedication and hard work allowed Raby Hunt to evolve into a Michelin star restaurant in 2012.

“In October of 2016 the restaurant was awarded its second Michelin star, making it the only one to ever reach this status in the North East. In the same year James was awarded the Chef of the Year by the Good Food Guide. In 2022 Raby Hunt was voted fourth best restaurant in the UK.

“The Raby Hunt journey is coming to an end. The restaurant will close its doors at the end of January. From a small family-run restaurant to internationally recognised culinary destination, it has certainly been an exciting and rewarding journey. It wouldn’t be possible without our highly skilled employees, past and present, and exceptional suppliers, but most importantly, it would be nothing without our amazing guests.

“We would like to thank all of our loyal customers, old friends and chocolate lovers for your continuous support and invite you to book for the Final Menu from January 10 and until our last service on Saturday January 27.

“James will be joining Rockliffe Hall, the five-star hotel in County Durham, as culinary director. Both he and his wife Maria are excited to take up a completely new challenge and an opportunity to work on the resort’s gastronomical direction.

“A new restaurant will be opening at the hotel in late 2024 to showcase the best of James and Maria’s abilities. The team will be reinforced by Raby Hunt’s current head chef Adam Molloy and restaurant manager Jack Adams.”