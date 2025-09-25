Starbucks to close 'some' UK stores - although 80 more still set to be opened up

Starbucks will be closing “some” of its UK stores, putting barista jobs at risk across the country.

Earlier today (September 25), the company confirmed it has launched a consultation over the proposed closure of a number of company-owned UK stores.

However, it did not disclose how many stores will be affected and where these are located. The hospitality business runs around 520 company-owned stores in the UK, as well as franchise-owned coffee shops.

It came as the group revealed it will reduce its portfolio of stores in North America by one per cent this year and will cut around 900 North American head office jobs.

At the same time, there are plans for the chain to open another 80 coffeehouses in the UK.

A spokesperson said: “As outlined in a letter shared by Brian Niccol (chairman and chief executive officer), we have conducted a review of our coffeehouse portfolio in North America and certain stores have been identified for closure where it has not been possible to create the physical environment customers and partners (employees) want, and where there isn’t a path to financial performance.

“In Europe Middle East & Africa (EMEA), we have conducted a similar review of our company-operated store portfolio with the goal of ensuring that our stores are correctly located, generating appropriate levels of foot traffic and operating in the right formats.

“While the EMEA business is on track to meet its commitment to open 80 new stores in the UK and 150 across EMEA this financial year, some stores in the UK, Switzerland and Austria will close as a result of this portfolio review.”