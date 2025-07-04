Strawberries, Stilton… and a Splash of Booze! Meet the Wimbledon-Inspired Cocktail Turning Heads This Summer

Aidy and the Strawberry Velvet

Forget strawberries and cream served in a flimsy paper cup - this summer, Britain’s favourite tennis treat has been given a grown-up makeover. Introducing the Strawberry Velvet, a daring new cocktail mixing sweet strawberry liqueur with the savoury tang of Stilton-infused rum. And yes, it actually works.

TV presenter and drinks guru Aidy Smith has caused quite the stir at Taste of London with this cheeky twist on two classic British flavours. Creamy Stilton meets luxurious strawberry liqueur, finished with a crunchy chocolate and pistachio rim that’s just as indulgent as it is unexpected.

“It sounds bonkers, I know,” says Aidy. “But the combo is pure genius. Stilton adds a savoury depth that balances the sweetness perfectly - it’s rich, surprising and utterly addictive.”

The Strawberry Velvet swiftly earned a place on the Taste of London Drinks Trail, landing in the Top 5 must-try festival drinks. Social media soon caught on too, with Instagram and TikTok users hailing it as: “The poshest cocktail you didn’t know you needed.”

Aidy setting a trend for Wimbledon

Aidy Smith has been shaking up Britain’s cocktail scene since 2023 with his daring cheese-based creations in collaboration with 1912 Stilton, pushing the boundaries of what goes into a glass. His signature Stilton-infused spirits have inspired a wave of bold, savoury cocktails that combine unexpected ingredients for truly unique flavours.

But Aidy isn’t alone. Leading mixologists and food influencers across the UK - from Soho bars to foodie TikTok stars - are embracing this savoury cocktail revolution, mixing cheeses, herbs, spices, and even vegetables into their concoctions.

Highlights include:

• The 1912 Old Fashioned, a delicious combo of bourbon with an infusion of 1912 stilton

Aidy Smith with his 1912 Wimbledon inspired cocktail

• Aidy’s Blue Moon Martini, featuring Stilton-infused gin and a blue cheese-stuffed olive.

• The rising popularity of cheese-inspired cocktails on social media, with viral hits like the Roquefort Old Fashioned and Cheddar & Chilli Margarita.

• Influencers championing savoury sips as the next big thing in drinks, encouraging fans to experiment beyond the usual sweet and sour.

This growing movement proves savoury cocktails aren’t just a gimmick - they’re reshaping Britain’s drinking culture, one bold sip at a time.

The Strawberry Velvet Recipe

For the Fat-wash:

Ingredients:

750ml of Quality Rum

1 Block of 1912 Stilton

1 Block of Unsalted Butter

Equipment

1 x Pan

1 x 400 Mesh Kitchen Sieve or Fine Strainer

1 x Wooden Spoon

1 x Large Sealed Food Container

Instructions:

1. Gently melt the butter into a pan before adding in the1912 Stilton (crumble it to

allow it to melt faster).

2. Once the butter and stilton have combined, take off the heat and allow to cool before pouring into a large Tupperware box with the rum.

3. Leave at room temperature for 8 hours.

4. Place in the freezer for 24 hours.

5. Remove from the freezer and fine strain using a 400-mesh kitchen sieve (or very fine strainer). Once the liquid is clear of sediment, bottle and enjoy in cocktails.

Cocktail Ingredients:

• 50ml Stilton-infused rum

• 100ml strawberry liqueur

• 2 dashes chocolate bitters

• Strawberry to garnish

Rim Ingredients:

• Strawberry liqueur (for rim)

• Crushed pistachios

• Dark chocolate shavings

Equipment

2 x Small Dishes

1 x Coupe Glass (or Equivalent)

1 x Knife

1 x Cocktail Shaker

1 x Strainer / Fine Strainer

To Serve:

1. Pour some Mozart Chocolate Liqueur into a dish. In a separate dish, sprinkle in your crushed chocolate and crushed pistachio mixture.

2. Dip the rim of your glass into the Mozart Chocolate Liqueur before covering the outside of the glass with your crushed chocolate and pistachio. Try not to get any of the mixture inside the glass, if you do just use a piece of kitchen towel to wipe it out.

3. Add the 1912 Stilton fat-wash rum, Mozart Strawberry Chocolate Liqueur and 2 chocolate bitters into a cocktail shaker and shake with ice until chilled

4. Fine strain into your glass and garnish with a strawberry.

For more information about Long Clawson Dairy and its award-winning 1912 Blue Stilton, please visit Long Clawson Dairy. 1912 Stilton is available at select retailers and www.longclawson.co.uk