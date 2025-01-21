This breathtaking cask-strength whisky is now less than half price

Marc Reeves
By Marc Reeves

Head of Affiliates

21st Jan 2025, 5:00pm
The Talisker Special Release is a very exclusive dramThe Talisker Special Release is a very exclusive dram
The Talisker Special Release is a very exclusive dram

This pitch-perfect whisky was a best-seller just before Christmas and now Amazon have slashed the price in time for Burns Night

With just a week to go to Burns Night, whisky sales are on the up, but this year, standout bargains are hard to find - retailers probably know it’s when whisky fans are prepared to splash out a bit on a special dram.

So it’s great to see Amazon marking down this brilliant expression from Talisker by a whopping 56%. You can now get the Talisker 2023 Special Release for just £48, instead of the usual £110 it goes for.

When a similar saving was applied before Christmas, bottles flew off Amazon’s shelves, so it’s a pleasant surprise to see the giant retailer go even further in January.

At a glance: Amazon's current deals on whisky

Talisker: The Wild Explorador - was £110, now £48

Johnnie Walker Black Label - was £34, now £23

Johnnie Walker Blue Label - was £190, now £164

Talisker Skye Single Malt - was £48, now £28

Jack Daniels 1 litre - £35

If you shop around, you will find a bottle at Southport Whisky for £120, and there's a bottle available for £113 at The Whisky Exchange - but Amazon is selling it for £48 - this is even lower than their Christmas price.

Unfortunately, other whisky bargains are thin on the ground this week, and none match the savings on the Talisker.

However, I would recommend looking at this Johnnie Walker Gold Label - a deliciously creamy and fruity dram from the master blender, available for £37 a saving on the usual price of £53. Click here to get it on Amazon.

It's always a welcome sight, then, to see a huge discount on a genuinely exclusive whisky - and we've seen a deal that has properly made our mouths water.

