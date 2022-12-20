Shoppers can pick up an essential treat for Rudolph with two supermarkets giving away free carrots in the lead up to Christmas

Tesco and Morrisons are bringing back the popular free ‘Carrots for Rudolph’ scheme for 2022. After running in stores for a number of years, the festive offering is back by popular demand in the days leading up to Christmas.

Children traditionally leave out a mince pie and glass of milk for Santa, plus carrots for Rudolph and his seven fellow reindeer. Tesco is giving carrots away from 20 December 2022, until Christmas Eve and shoppers can pick up the magical reindeer’s favourite Christmas snack , ready to be placed next to Santa’s mince pies and a glass of milk. The treat is available in Tesco Extras and Superstores. Shoppers will find the stand near the entrance to the shop. However, the carrots are only available while stocks last.

Morrisons is also handing out free carrots at all its stores to ensure ‘Father Christmas’s reindeer are well fed’ and to help deliver presents in time for 25 December. The supermarket will be handing out over 175,000 British wonky carrots that are oversized or misshapen but “still taste delicious,” and will be available in all 498 stores for customers to pick up from a Morrisons Community Champion. Customers can bag a free carrot between 22 and 23 December.

Carrots for Rudolph

Morrisons senior carrot buyer Andy Todd said: “Christmas is a magical time of year and we want to help our customers celebrate in any way we can”.

“Our delicious Wonky carrots are hugely popular as they help our British farmers reduce waste and are a cheaper alternative for customers. We only hope the reindeer enjoy them as much as our customers do,” he added.

