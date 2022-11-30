With Christmas 2022 just weeks away, festive decorations up in most shop windows and the customary TV adverts doing the rounds, your mind might well be turning to turkey and all the trimmings.
Those who are particularly organised are likely to have already got their supermarket delivery slot booked. But with a major cost of living crisis hanging over the UK, it could well be a pared back year for many.
Food prices have been one of the biggest drivers of the record inflation we’ve seen throughout the last 12 months. The cost of everything from milk to bread and meat to vegetables has risen considerably.
Even supermarket value ranges have seen hikes, with the price of many basic products rising well-above the rate of inflation. Traditional Christmas fare has not escaped these rises, with turkey in particular seeing major increases due to the bird flu crisis.
So, if you’re considering your options this Christmas, which out of the UK’s five biggest supermarkets is offering the cheapest deal for a typical Christmas dinner this year?
How have we decided who’s offering the cheapest Christmas dinner?
Supermarkets have begun to offer meal deals for Christmas dinners. However, in a bid to be the cheapest, they have opted to throw in some substitute items (like frozen peas) and leave out others (like stuffing) to keep prices down.
Of course, with finances tight, many people may not be able to afford all of the traditional fare. So, NationalWorld fully accepts that these deals might fit the bill for a lot of people.
But we also wanted to see how much it would set you back to source all of the food items you would normally expect to find on a Christmas dinner plate. So, we have trawled through each major supermarket’s online site to look for the following items:
- Turkey
- Pigs in blankets
- Stuffing
- Brussels sprouts
- Carrots
- Parsnips
- Potatoes
- Cranberry sauce
- Bread sauce
- Gravy
- Brandy butter
- Christmas pudding
- Crackers
We have tried to select products that are big enough to comfortably feed four adults. Sometimes items that are a bit larger work out as better value for money, but we have gone for the cheapest shelf price.
Wherever possible, we have also chosen what we deem to be like-for-like products across the UK’s biggest five supermarkets. But sometimes, the cheapest item that can feed four is slightly different from what you find at other retailers.
Prices may vary, but were correct at the time of writing. Here’s a product-by-product break down:
Turkey
Tesco British frozen small basted whole turkey bird (2.6Kg-3.8KG) - £14 (£5.39/kg)
Sainsbury’s small British turkey crown (1.5kg-1.9kg) - £16 (£9.41/kg)
Asda basted small British turkey (average 2.6kg) - £13.50 (£5.19/kg)
Aldi Ashfields small fresh Turkey crown (average 1.445kg) - £12.93 (£8.95/kg)
Morrisons small Turkey crown (0.99kg-1.99Kg) - £8.99 (£6.03/kg)
Winner: Morrisons
Pigs in blankets
Tesco 12 British pigs in blankets (222g) - £2.50
Sainsbury’s Butcher’s Choice British pork & British bacon pigs in blankets x12 (260g) - £3 (down from £3.25)
Asda scrummy 12 pigs in blankets (222g) - £2.40
Aldi Let’s Party pigs in blankets x12 (240g) - £1.99
Morrisons 12 Pigs In Blankets (210g) - £2.25
Winner: Aldi
Stuffing
Tesco sage and onion stuffing mix (170g) - 60p
Sainsbury’s sage and onion stuffing mix (170g) - 65p
Asda Just Essentials sage and onion stuffing mix (85g x2) - 50p
Aldi sage and onion stuffing mix (130g) - £1.25
Morrisons sage and onion stuffing mix (170g) - 55p (down from 59p)
Winner: Asda
Brussels sprouts
Tesco Redmere Farms sprouts unpeeled (500g) - 95p
Sainsbury’s Brussels sprouts (500g) - £1
Asda Sweet & Nutty trimmed Brussels sprouts (200g x2) - £2
Aldi Nature’s Pick Brussels sprouts (500g) - 95p
Morrisons Brussels sprouts (500g) - 99p
Winners: Tesco and Aldi
Carrots
Tesco loose carrots - 45p/kg
Sainsbury’s loose British carrots - 23p/kg (down from 47p/kg)
Asda crunchy & sweet carrots (500g) - 25p (50p/kg)
Aldi Nature’s Pick carrots (500g) - 24p (48p/kg)
Morrisons carrots (500g) - 35p (70p/kg)
Winner: Sainsbury’s
Parsnips
Tesco Perfectly Imperfect parsnips (500g) - 49p (98p/kg)
Sainsbury’s British parsnips loose - 61p/kg (down from £1.22/kg)
Asda Sweet & Earthy parsnips (500g) - 65p (£1.30/kg)
Aldi Sweet & Earthy Parsnips (500g) - 49p (98p/kg)
Morrisons parsnips (500g) - 69p (£1.38/kg)
Winners: Tesco and Aldi
Potatoes
Tesco large baking potatoes loose - 70p/kg
Sainsbury’s British baking potatoes loose - 70p/kg
Asda Just Essentials white potatoes (2.5kg) - £1.15 (46p/kg)
Aldi Nature’s Pick mini roasting potatoes (1kg) - 69p (69p/kg)
Morrisons baby potatoes (1kg) - 99p (99p/kg)
Winner: Aldi
Cranberry sauce
Tesco cranberry sauce (200g) - 80p
Sainsbury’s cranberry sauce (250ml) - 75p
Asda cranberry sauce (200g) - 80p
Aldi Bramwells smooth cranberry sauce (200g) - 55p
Morrisons cranberry sauce (200g) - 59p (down from £1.09)
Winner: Aldi
Bread sauce
Sainsbury’s Inspired to Cook bread sauce mix (40g) - 50p
Asda Colman’s bread sauce mix (40g) - 80p
Aldi Specially Selected ready-made Bread Sauce (300g) - £1.69
Morrisons bread sauce mix (40g) - 49p
Winner: Morrisons
Gravy
Tesco Stockwell & Co gravy granules (200g) - 32p
Sainsbury’s Hubbard’s Foodstore gravy granules (170g) - 54p
Asda Just Essentials gravy granules (200g) - 32p
Aldi Quixo gravy granules (300g) - 95p
Morrisons Savers gravy granules (200g) - 56p
Winners: Tesco and Asda
Brandy butter
Tesco brandy butter (200g) - £2
Sainsbury’s brandy butter (200g) - £2.50
Asda Extra Special brandy butter (200g) - £2.65
Aldi Specially Selected brandy butter (200g) - £1.79
Morrisons French brandy butter (200g) - £2.25
Winner: Aldi
Christmas pudding
Tesco Christmas pudding (400g) - £2.40
Sainsbury’s 6-Month mature Christmas pudding (4x100g) - £4
Asda The Bakery Christmas pudding (400g) - £2.25
Aldi Specially Selected Buck’s Fizz Christmas pudding (400g) - £4.99
Morrisons rich fruit Christmas pudding (400g) - £2
Winner: Morrisons
Christmas crackers
Tesco cube crackers 12-pack silver - £4
Sainsbury’s Habitat mini crackers silver dots 6-pack - £6
Aldi N/A (we could not find an Aldi equivalent of this product either in store or online)
Morrisons silver family Christmas crackers 12-pack - £4
Winner: Asda
Overall results
Tesco: £30.11
Sainsbury’s: £36.48
Asda: £30.27
Aldi: £28.51 (missing one item)
Morrisons: £24.70
Winner: Morrisons