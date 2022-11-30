With the cost of living crisis eating into household budgets, finding the best deal this festive season has become more important than ever

With Christmas 2022 just weeks away, festive decorations up in most shop windows and the customary TV adverts doing the rounds, your mind might well be turning to turkey and all the trimmings.

Those who are particularly organised are likely to have already got their supermarket delivery slot booked. But with a major cost of living crisis hanging over the UK, it could well be a pared back year for many.

Food prices have been one of the biggest drivers of the record inflation we’ve seen throughout the last 12 months. The cost of everything from milk to bread and meat to vegetables has risen considerably.

Even supermarket value ranges have seen hikes, with the price of many basic products rising well-above the rate of inflation. Traditional Christmas fare has not escaped these rises, with turkey in particular seeing major increases due to the bird flu crisis.

So, if you’re considering your options this Christmas, which out of the UK’s five biggest supermarkets is offering the cheapest deal for a typical Christmas dinner this year?

The battle for cheapest Christmas 2022 dinner has begun (image: Adobe)

How have we decided who’s offering the cheapest Christmas dinner?

Supermarkets have begun to offer meal deals for Christmas dinners. However, in a bid to be the cheapest, they have opted to throw in some substitute items (like frozen peas) and leave out others (like stuffing) to keep prices down.

Of course, with finances tight, many people may not be able to afford all of the traditional fare. So, NationalWorld fully accepts that these deals might fit the bill for a lot of people.

But we also wanted to see how much it would set you back to source all of the food items you would normally expect to find on a Christmas dinner plate. So, we have trawled through each major supermarket’s online site to look for the following items:

Turkey

Pigs in blankets

Stuffing

Brussels sprouts

Carrots

Parsnips

Potatoes

Cranberry sauce

Bread sauce

Gravy

Brandy butter

Christmas pudding

Crackers

We have tried to select products that are big enough to comfortably feed four adults. Sometimes items that are a bit larger work out as better value for money, but we have gone for the cheapest shelf price.

Wherever possible, we have also chosen what we deem to be like-for-like products across the UK’s biggest five supermarkets. But sometimes, the cheapest item that can feed four is slightly different from what you find at other retailers.

Supermarkets are competing to attract consumers with cost of living deals (image: Getty Images)

Prices may vary, but were correct at the time of writing. Here’s a product-by-product break down:

Turkey

Tesco British frozen small basted whole turkey bird (2.6Kg-3.8KG) - £14 (£5.39/kg)

Asda basted small British turkey (average 2.6kg) - £13.50 (£5.19/kg)

Aldi Ashfields small fresh Turkey crown (average 1.445kg) - £12.93 (£8.95/kg)

Morrisons small Turkey crown (0.99kg-1.99Kg) - £8.99 (£6.03/kg)

Winner: Morrisons

Pigs in blankets

Tesco 12 British pigs in blankets (222g) - £2.50

Asda scrummy 12 pigs in blankets (222g) - £2.40

Morrisons 12 Pigs In Blankets (210g) - £2.25

Winner: Aldi

Stuffing

Tesco sage and onion stuffing mix (170g) - 60p

Sainsbury’s sage and onion stuffing mix (170g) - 65p

Asda Just Essentials sage and onion stuffing mix (85g x2) - 50p

Aldi sage and onion stuffing mix (130g) - £1.25

Morrisons sage and onion stuffing mix (170g) - 55p (down from 59p)

Winner: Asda

Brussels sprouts

Tesco Redmere Farms sprouts unpeeled (500g) - 95p

Aldi Nature’s Pick Brussels sprouts (500g) - 95p

Morrisons Brussels sprouts (500g) - 99p

Winners: Tesco and Aldi

Carrots

Tesco loose carrots - 45p/kg

Sainsbury’s loose British carrots - 23p/kg (down from 47p/kg)

Asda crunchy & sweet carrots (500g) - 25p (50p/kg)

Aldi Nature’s Pick carrots (500g) - 24p (48p/kg)

Morrisons carrots (500g) - 35p (70p/kg)

Winner: Sainsbury’s

Parsnips

Tesco Perfectly Imperfect parsnips (500g) - 49p (98p/kg)

Sainsbury’s British parsnips loose - 61p/kg (down from £1.22/kg)

Asda Sweet & Earthy parsnips (500g) - 65p (£1.30/kg)

Aldi Sweet & Earthy Parsnips (500g) - 49p (98p/kg)

Morrisons parsnips (500g) - 69p (£1.38/kg)

Winners: Tesco and Aldi

Potatoes

Tesco large baking potatoes loose - 70p/kg

Asda Just Essentials white potatoes (2.5kg) - £1.15 (46p/kg)

Aldi Nature’s Pick mini roasting potatoes (1kg) - 69p (69p/kg)

Morrisons baby potatoes (1kg) - 99p (99p/kg)

Winner: Aldi

Cranberry sauce

Tesco cranberry sauce (200g) - 80p

Sainsbury’s cranberry sauce (250ml) - 75p

Asda cranberry sauce (200g) - 80p

Aldi Bramwells smooth cranberry sauce (200g) - 55p

Morrisons cranberry sauce (200g) - 59p (down from £1.09)

Winner: Aldi

Bread sauce

Sainsbury’s Inspired to Cook bread sauce mix (40g) - 50p

Asda Colman’s bread sauce mix (40g) - 80p

Morrisons bread sauce mix (40g) - 49p

Winner: Morrisons

Gravy

Tesco Stockwell & Co gravy granules (200g) - 32p

Asda Just Essentials gravy granules (200g) - 32p

Aldi Quixo gravy granules (300g) - 95p

Morrisons Savers gravy granules (200g) - 56p

Winners: Tesco and Asda

Brandy butter

Tesco brandy butter (200g) - £2

Asda Extra Special brandy butter (200g) - £2.65

Aldi Specially Selected brandy butter (200g) - £1.79

Morrisons French brandy butter (200g) - £2.25

Winner: Aldi

Christmas pudding

Tesco Christmas pudding (400g) - £2.40

Asda The Bakery Christmas pudding (400g) - £2.25

Morrisons rich fruit Christmas pudding (400g) - £2

Winner: Morrisons

Christmas crackers

Aldi N/A (we could not find an Aldi equivalent of this product either in store or online)

Winner: Asda

Overall results

Tesco: £30.11

Sainsbury’s: £36.48

Asda: £30.27

Aldi: £28.51 (missing one item)

Morrisons: £24.70