Tesco Christmas dinner product recall: Red cabbage and apple 'could pose a risk to health'
According to the Food Standards Agency (FSA), an urgent food recall notice has been issued for Tesco’s Red Cabbage and Apple packs - and have told customers not to eat any if they have bought it.
This is because the packaging has the incorrect use by date of December 29, rather than the actual date of Decvember 11. This only affects the 300g chilled packs, not the 500g frozen ones.
Posting the recall notice online, the Food Standards Agency explained: “An extension of the use by date could pose a risk to health, if the product is kept past the correct shelf life of the product.
“If you have bought the above product, please do not eat it. Instead return it to any Tesco store for a full refund (no receipt required) or contact the Tesco Customer Service on 0800 505 555.”
The official Tesco recall notice added: “No other Tesco products are affected by this issue.”