A health food is being recalled - because it may contain stones and bits of metal.

Waitrose has issued an alert about the ZOE Daily 30+ 7 Day packets. These contain a food supplement which has nutrients from more than 30 plants, and is designed to be sprinkled on pasta, houmous, salads and other meals.

Publicity for the product says it is a “tasty source of plant protein that’s high in fibre, with vitamins, minerals, omega-3 and over 7,000 plant compounds in a deliciously simple package” - but sadly this batch has some unwelcome additions.

The Food Standards Agency has issued the alert, saying: “Waitrose is recalling ZOE Daily 30+ 7 Day because it may contain small stones and small pieces of metal. The possible presence of stones and metal makes this product unsafe to eat.”

It affects the ZOE Daily 30+ 7 Day packet, which weighs 112.5g. The affected batch codes are 24266A, 24267A, 24270A and they have a best before date of September 30, 2025. It has not been explained how the stones and metal got into the packet.

The FSA added: “Our advice to consumers - iIf you have bought the above product, do not eat it. Instead return it to your local Waitrose branch for a full refund.”

Waitrose added: “We apologise that it has been necessary to recall this product and for the inconvenience caused.”

For more information contact Waitrose Customer Care on 0800 188 884, Option 4.