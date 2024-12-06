Zoe 30+ health food supplement recalled as it may contain stones and metal, says Food Standards Agency

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

6th Dec 2024, 8:30am
A health food is being recalled - because it may contain stones and bits of metal.

Waitrose has issued an alert about the ZOE Daily 30+ 7 Day packets. These contain a food supplement which has nutrients from more than 30 plants, and is designed to be sprinkled on pasta, houmous, salads and other meals.

Publicity for the product says it is a “tasty source of plant protein that’s high in fibre, with vitamins, minerals, omega-3 and over 7,000 plant compounds in a deliciously simple package” - but sadly this batch has some unwelcome additions.

The Food Standards Agency has issued the alert, saying: “Waitrose is recalling ZOE Daily 30+ 7 Day because it may contain small stones and small pieces of metal. The possible presence of stones and metal makes this product unsafe to eat.”

The Zoe 30+ seven day packetplaceholder image
The Zoe 30+ seven day packet | Zoe

It affects the ZOE Daily 30+ 7 Day packet, which weighs 112.5g. The affected batch codes are 24266A, 24267A, 24270A and they have a best before date of September 30, 2025. It has not been explained how the stones and metal got into the packet.

The FSA added: “Our advice to consumers - iIf you have bought the above product, do not eat it. Instead return it to your local Waitrose branch for a full refund.”

Waitrose added: “We apologise that it has been necessary to recall this product and for the inconvenience caused.”

For more information contact Waitrose Customer Care on 0800 188 884, Option 4.

