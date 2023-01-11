The supermarket has warned the item may contain pieces of metal

Tesco is urgently recalling one of its popular pasta products as it may contain small pieces of metal, making it unsafe to eat.

The recall applies to the supermarket’s 250g Wicked Kitchen Spinach and Wild Garlic Ravioli, which is part of Tesco’s vegan range and is sold in the majority of its 2,800 stores across the UK.

Customers are being warned not to eat the product with a use-by date of 12 January 2023. Tesco says customers can bring the ravioli product into the store it was purchased from and will be fully refunded for their purchase. No receipt would be required.

The supermarket did not explain how "pieces of metal" ended up in the ravioli pasta.

In a notice, Tesco said: "We’re recalling one date code of Wicked Kitchen Spinach & Wild Garlic Ravioli 250g with a use-by date of 12 January 2023, due to the possibility some packs may contain small pieces of metal.

"If you have bought the above product, do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund, no receipt is required.”

“If you would like any further information, please contact Tesco Customer Services on 0800 505 555."

The product recall posters will be displayed in Tesco stores until Thursday 19 January and the supermarket has issued an apology for the inconvenience caused.

Tesco’s 250g Wicked Kitchen Spinach and Wild Garlic Ravioli is being recalled

Food Standard Agency protocol

The Food Standard Agency (FSA) first issued the recall for the pasta product last week. When a product is "recalled", customers are asked to return it to stores where it was purchased. A product that is "withdrawn" from sale means it has been taken off store shelves, the FSA says.

