Tesco is freezing the prices of more than 1,000 everyday products across its UK stores until Easter to help customers save money.

The “inflation-busting” move follows a previous price lock announced by the supermarket at the end of last year, which ran from 5 October until the start of 2023.

The company said the decision to keep prices locked will support shoppers through the start of the year and is part of its commitment to delivering great value on the weekly shop.

This time, the price lock will include popular branded products as well as many favourite own-branded staples too, meaning customers can shop a wider range of items.

It will apply to a variety of kitchen cupboard essentials, such as Tesco tea bags, Nescafe Instant Coffee and Kellogg’s All-Bran, along with tea-time dishes including Tesco’s Breaded Plaice Fillets and McCain Home Chips.

Tesco said it means that customers can count on the price of more than 1,000 products to be the same each time they shop, helping them stick to budgets and spend less on their shopping.

What product prices will be locked?

The price lock applies across all larger Tesco stores and online. It does not include Express stores. Product prices will stay locked until 10 April 2023. Some of the items covered by Tesco’s price lock commitment include:

Heinz Baked Beans 150g - £0.65

Birds Eye 4 Breaded Cod Cakes 198g - £1.40

Bakers Whirlers Dog Treats Bacon and Cheese 130g - £1.00

Herbal Essences Dazzling Shine Lime Shampoo 400ml - £1.95

Robinsons Orange Squash 1L - £1.25

Surf Tropical Lily 3in1 Wash Capsules 678g - £5.00

Sarson Malt Vinegar 250ml - £0.85

Listerine Spearmint Mouthwash 250ml - £0.99

Tesco 4 Breaded Plaice Fillets 500g - £5.25

Kellogg’s All Bran Cereal 750g - £3.00

Nescafe Original Instant Coffee 100g - £1.00

Tesco 80 Tea Bags 250g - £1.00

Johnson’s Baby Shampoo 300ml - £1.45

Tesco 2in1 Anti-dandruff Shampoo 300ml - £1.10

Tesco Garlic Baguette 205g - £0.95

The latest price lock also goes hand-in-hand with the Aldi Price Match scheme, great value own-brand staples through ‘Exclusively at Tesco’ brands and exclusive deals through Clubcard Prices.

Tesco UK Chief Executive, Jason Tarry, said: “As we start the New Year, we know times are tough for many of our customers right now.