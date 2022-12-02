Tesco is launching a trial for customers using its Grocery and Clubcard app

Millions of Tesco shoppers will get personalised coupons every two weeks as part of a major revamp to the supermarket’s Clubcard scheme.

As part of the changes, customers using the Tesco Grocery and Clubcard app will receive digital coupons that are selected based on previous purchases, as well as bonus points and instant discounts to use both in-store and online.

Previously, shoppers only received these offers a maximum of eight times per year but the new trial will now see coupons rolled out every fortnight. The coupons will be digital and stored on the app, which can then be scanned in stores.

The new trial is set to benefit more than four million customers using the Grocery and Clubcard app, with the changer coming just in time to cash in on some festive treats for Christmas.

The Grocery and Clubcard app is different to the old Clubcard app which will be closing in 2023. It means that customers using the latter will have to download the new app instead, which will replace it.

The new app allows customers to shop in-store and online, earn Clubcard points and use Clubcard coupons and vouchers. It also includes several other new features, including a stock checker, a function to create shopping lists and a tool to allow customers to pay for shopping, earn Clubcard points and use coupons with one scan.

Customers using the Tesco Grocery and Clubcard app will receive personalised coupons (Photo: Getty Images)

Tesco chief customer officer Alessandra Bellini said: “Our customers love the way their Clubcard helps them save money on their shopping whilst earning Clubcard points to put towards those little treats like days out and restaurant meals, or to help lower the cost of their groceries and fuel."

Shoppers can collect Clubcard points every time they spend money in stores or online. For every £1 you spend on everyday grocery items, you will get one point added to your Clubcard balance. If you fill up at a Tesco pump, every £2 you spend is worth one point.

Points can also be collected through Tesco Bank and Tesco Mobile as well. Customers can then check their Clubcard Voucher balance and expiry dates through the Tesco website or app. Once you are logged in, click on “my Clubcard account” and then “vouchers” and you should see a table listing the vouchers you still have to spend.

Food inflation rises record high

The trial comes after data from the British Retail Consortium trade body this week revealed that UK food price inflation surged to a record 12.4% in November, with the cost of basic items such as eggs, dairy products and coffee going up in price.

Overall shop prices are now 7.4% higher than last November, up from 6.6% in October, to set another record since the British Retail Consortium (BRC) records began in 2005. But food inflation accelerated considerably further to 12.4% from October’s 11.6% – also the highest rate on record as rocketing energy, animal feed and transport costs forced up prices.

The BRC-Nielsen IQ Shop Price Index shows fresh food inflation rose even higher to 14.3%, up from 13.3% last month, driven particularly by the cost of meat, eggs and dairy, while coffee prices “shot up” as high input costs filtered through to price tags.

Christmas gifting is also set to become more expensive than in previous years with sports and recreation equipment seeing particularly high increases, the BRC said. Helen Dickinson, BRC chief executive, said: “Winter looks increasingly bleak as pressures on prices continue unabated.