The supermarket says its move is part of a bid to save customers money after the major expenditure of Christmas and the continuing cost of living crisis

Morrisons is set to cut prices on more than 100 value range products from Monday (2 January).

The supermarket has said it will apply the discounts to fresh and frozen staple items in its Savers range that feature in family meals and lunchboxes. These include everything from fish fingers to apples.

Cupboard essentials and household products will also have their prices slashed in a move that the retailer hopes will allow customers to save money following the expensive Christmas period. Morrisons has said it is investing £16 million to fund its price cutting spree.

So, which products will Morrisons be slashing the prices this month - and how can you find these discounts? Here’s everything you need to know.

Morrisons is slashing prices in its Savers range from Monday (image: Morrisons)

Which products will Morrisons discount?

Morrisons is permanently cutting prices on 130 items that form part of its Savers range from Monday (2 January). It means almost half of its 263-product value tier range will be discounted, including the following:

White loaf medium sliced (720g): reduced from 45p to 39p

reduced from 45p to 39p Orange marmalade (454g): down from 52p to 33p

down from 52p to 33p Orange juice from concentrate (1l): cut from 89p to 75p

cut from 89p to 75p Muesli (1kg): was £1.39, now £1.25

was £1.39, now £1.25 Italian style hard cheese (170g): reduced from £1.70 to £1.59

reduced from £1.70 to £1.59 Pasta sauce (440g): down from 57p to 39p

down from 57p to 39p Long grain rice (1kg): cut from 71p to 48p

cut from 71p to 48p Tuna chunks in brine (145g): was 65p, now 55p

was 65p, now 55p Chilli con carne (392g): reduced from £1.49 to 97p

reduced from £1.49 to 97p Plum tomatoes in tomato juice (400g): down from 33p to 28p

down from 33p to 28p Tomato ketchup (460g): cut from 79p to 36p

cut from 79p to 36p 10 fish fingers (250g): was 79p, now 69p

was 79p, now 69p Frozen beef lasagne (400g): reduced from 89p to 75p

reduced from 89p to 75p Mild white cheddar (625g): down from £3.19 to £2.99

down from £3.19 to £2.99 Cheese and tomato pizza (270g): cut from 99p to 89p

cut from 99p to 89p Smoked back bacon (250g): was £1.25, now £1.12

was £1.25, now £1.12 Cooked chicken pieces (240g): reduced from £1.99 to £1.79

reduced from £1.99 to £1.79 Medium toothbrushes (2 pack): down from 30p to 25p

down from 30p to 25p Biological laundry powder (3.335kg): cut from £3.30 to £2.69

cut from £3.30 to £2.69 Washing up liquid (500ml): was 49p, now 37p

Further price cuts will be applied to products like pears, potatoes, prawns, beans, dishwasher tablets, toothpaste and sanitary products. Morrisons is also set to add several new products to the Savers range this month, including cherry tomatoes, easy peel oranges, green beans and mixed peppers.

Where can you find Morrisons discounts?

All 498 Morrisons stores across the UK will implement the price cuts to the Savers range items. The supermarket says most of the products will also be available online.

If you shop in-store, there will be prominent displays in fresh and frozen aisles showing you where you can find Savers products. Ambient goods will all appear in the retailer’s seasonal aisle.