The pub chain will slash the price of alcoholic drinks in January

The pub chain has announced a ‘January sale’ which will offer discounts on some food and drinks for a limited period in England and Wales.

The offer will be up for grabs across its pubs between 3 and 17 January 2023, so customers will have to be quick to take advantage of the discount

Scottish Wetherspoons fans won’t miss out on the deal, as pubs in Scotland will also be running the discounts a day later from 4 until 17 January.

The available discounts will vary from pub to pub as each site sets the prices of its drinks differently, but the majority of beverages will cost less than £2.

What discounts are available?

Wetherspoons has said the price of a pint of Ruddles beer will only cost 99p across 560 of its pubs in England, down from an average price of £1.97, according to The Mirror. The price will be slightly higher in Scotland and Wales at £1.10 due to licensing laws.

Customers will also be able to enjoy the likes of Carlsberg, Guinness, Bud Light, Worthingtongs and Stowford Press Apple Cider at a discounted price.

In addition, the January sale will include spirits, such as Gordon’s gin, Bell’s Whisky and Duppy White Rum, along with many low and non-alcoholic options. This includes dropping the price of coffee and soft drinks to 99p across 810 Wetherspoon pubs.

Listed are some of the drinks set to be reduced in price:

Becks - 99p

Bud Light - £1.69

Bell’s whisky - 99p

Carlsberg - £1.99

Guinness - £2.89

Ruddles Best and Worthington’s - 99p

Stowford Press Dark Berry Cider - £1.69

Stowford Press Apple Cider - £1.69

Diet Pepsi - 99p

Pepsi Max - 99p

Pepsi Max Cherry - 99p

R. Whites Lemonade - 99p

Lavazza coffee - 99p

Beck’s Blue - 99p

Adnams Ghost Ship - £1.49

Brewdog Punk AF - £1.49

Heineken 0.0 - £1.49

Low alcohol Koppaberg - £1.49

Low alcohol Erdinger - £1.49

Food items will also drop in price

Some food items will also be available at a cheaper price in January, including breakfast muffins for £1.99, breakfast wraps at £2.49 and a Wetherspoon’s 3oz burger meal with chips and a soft drink for just £4.49.

Wetherspoon founder and chairman Tim Martin said: “Department stores and shops hold their sales in January, so it is the perfect time to have a sale in the pub too.