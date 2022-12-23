Bargain hunters, prepare for the first sale of the new year

January is a chance for a fresh start and also a time for new things - and that includes buying new products.

The first month of the year is synonymous with sales, and for bargain hunters it’s also one of the best times of the year. There will be a chance to get some fantastic offers on a wide range of products - including womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty , homeware , technology and more.

Advertisement

Following on from Black Friday , Cyber Monday and the Boxing Day sales, you can expect retailers, such as Amazon, Currys, Boots, Marks and Spencer, to cut even more prices on some of their most popular goods. We won’t know until January 2023 exactly what deals will be available, but we can predict what some of the discounts could be, according to what we saw last year, and the good news is that many retailers have already started discounting items too.

Keep reading to find out exactly when the January sales start, what deals you can expect and what offers are already live.

Advertisement

You can bag your first bargains of 2023 in the January sales.

When do the 2023 January sales start?

Advertisement

As the name suggests, the January sales do indeed start in the first month of the new year, specifically on the first day of that first month. So, this year, the sales will begin on Sunday 1 January.

Unlike Black Friday or other seasonal sales, brands and retailers do tend to abide by this date, however, as the Boxing Day sales precede this it is typical that there is a constant sale from late December to early January.

As New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday this year, trading time in physical shops will be limited to six hours - as with any other Sunday - so there will be a shorter amount of time for shoppers to bag their bargain in person. But, don’t worry, you’ll be able to shop online at any time during the day.

How long do the January sales last?

Advertisement

All retailers start their January sales on 1 January, but the duration of the sale period varies from a few days to the entire month, depending on the retailer. Some will reveal the exact dates of their sale to their customers while others do not. So, if you see a product that you want it’s best to snap it up early to ensure you don’t miss out on the best deal.

What will be the best deals on offer in the 2023 January sales?

Advertisement

While we won’t know for sure exactly what the best deals in the 2023 January sales will be until January comes, we can make some predictions on the basis of what was on offer last year.

Currys slashed the price of gadgets and home appliances, such as laptops, smart watches, TVs, tablets, fridge freezers, washing machines, vacuum cleaners and gaming. Marks and Spencer reduced the price of items across womenswear, menswear, kidswear, beauty and home, including seasonal coats and jumpers.

Boots had offers across fragrance, premium beauty, baby and child and gifting, including popular brands such as Soap and Glory and Ted Baker, as well as their own-branded goods. Amazon offered fantastic new year deals across all departments, including toys and games, technology, beauty and fashion.

ASOS discounted dresses, jumpsuits, tops, jeans, shoes, jackets, coats, knitwear and more for men and women. River Island offered shoppers 70% off site wide including men’s, women’s, boys and girls.

Advertisement

People could get up to 50% off their favourite products in the LookFantastic sale, and they could also get an extra 10% off the January sale prices. Also offering up to 50% off was Pandora, who offered up to half off necklaces, rings, pendants and charms.

We will, of course, keep this article updated and bring you all the best deals when they are launched.

Advertisement

Are any early January 2023 discounts already available?