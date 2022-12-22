The discount scheme for select shoppers has been extended until the end of March

Asda is extending its 10% discount scheme for shoppers who work in four job sectors until spring.

Emergency workers who have a Blue Light Card will be able to get money off their shopping until at least the end of March 2023, including food and drink, George clothing at Asda, toys, gifts, optical and homeware.

The discount applies to NHSworkers, emergency services, armed forces and the social care sector, and is applicable at every Asda store across the UK. The supermarket said it has extended the scheme to “acknowledge the amazing work they do each day to keep everyone safe”.

The discount scheme has been extended until the end of March 2023 (Photo: Getty Images)

Asda co-owner Mohsin Issa said: “We are delighted to have extended our partnership with the Blue Light Card into its third year until the end of March 2023.

“Our emergency services personnel do an incredible job and we’re happy to be able to continue this discount, along with our own Asda Rewards loyalty scheme and our everyday low prices, into the new year.”

How to claim the discount

Eligible health workers can claim the discount by presenting their own valid Blue Light Card and ID to Asda staff at the checkout. The Asda discount is valid in stories only.

Tom Dalby, chief executive at Blue Light Card, added: “We’re incredibly proud of our partnership with Asda and understand how much it means to our members, especially at this time of year.

"The exclusive 10% discount across food and soft drinks, George clothing and homeware, toys, gifts and optical helps to support families and individuals across the UK during what is a tough period for many and really highlights Asda’s appreciation of NHS staff and other frontline workers.”

The card is a nationally recognised scheme that provides a variety of discounts to workers and provides NHS and emergency service staff with access to more than 15,000 discounts at high street and online brands. It costs just £4.99 to join for two years and workers must show their work ID or a recent payslip to prove they are eligible for the service.

Registration then takes up to seven days before discounts are unlocked across a range of national retailers and local businesses across categories including holidays, cars, days out, fashion, gifts and phones.