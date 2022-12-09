The scheme offers exclusive discounts to healthcare workers and retired staff

The rising cost of living is putting a strain on UK households this Christmas, with many planning to make cutbacks on spending.

New research by Health Service Discounts found that nine in ten (90%) healthcare workers are more worried about how they will pay for gifts this year compared to 2021.

More than twice as many health sector workers will resort to taking out a loan to cover their Christmas costs (17%) than the national average (8%), findings suggest, and more than half (52% plan to give fewer presents this year, compared to just one in five Brits overall (20%).

To help alleviate these money worries, Health Service Discounts is offering a variety of exclusive discounts for healthcare workers and retired staff across an array of top jewellery, tech, beauty and fashion brands.

By signing up to the discount scheme, healthcare staff could save up to £200 on their Christmas shopping, which is a third of the average UK household’s Christmas budget this year at £628.

The scheme is free to all staff who work in the health service sector in any role. This includes everyone who works in the NHS, private hospitals, agency and GP staff, dental, pharmacy and hospice staff, retired workers, healthcare volunteers and healthcare-related charity staff.

The scheme offers exclusive discounts to healthcare workers (Photo: Getty Images / Health Service Discounts)

Storm Postlethwaite, managing director at Health Service Discounts, said: “Our research has highlighted how much pressure the cost of living crisis is putting on people’s wellbeing across the UK as we approach Christmas.

“This is particularly evident among healthcare workers, who work so hard to help the nation get through difficult times. No one wants to have to cut back at any time of year, let alone Christmas – and cutting back is likely to only do so much to alleviate financial strain, and the stress that comes along with it.

“While discounts may not be the be-all-end-all solution to the cost of Christmas this year, we hope that our free Health Service Discounts membership service will help those employed in the health sector to save over the festive period and ease some of their worries. We truly believe that they deserve this extra helping hand.”

What discounts are on offer?

Some of the top exclusive discount offers available to healthcare workers through the scheme include:

Apple – up to 10%

Charlotte Tilbury – 20%

Clintons – 20%

Cloud Nine - 15%

Early Learning Centre – 10%

Ernest Jones – 20%

Fitbit – 20%

GHD – 20%

H Samuel – 20%

Halfords - 9%

Hotpoint Fridge Freezers – 25%

No7 Beauty – 22%

Pandora – 10%

Red Letter Days – 20%

Seasalt Cornwall – 35%

Ted Baker – 20%

The Fragrance Shop – 15%

UGG - 10%

Health Service Discounts members can also earn cashback on purchases at more than 80 retailers with an exclusive Ode Card, featured on MoneySavingExpert as a top pick for prepaid cards.