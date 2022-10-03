Asda customers will get a discount on shopping if they get book a flu jab

Asda is offering customers money off their food shop if they book a flu jab.

The supermarket said it wants to give back to shoppers who book their jab and provide them an opportunity to earn some money that can be put towards essential items.

It comes as many households will be feeling the pinch amid the cost of living crisis.

Asda is offering customers money off their food shop if they book a flu jab (Photo: Getty Images)

How do I get the reward?

The offer is valid until 23 October 2022, meaning Asda shoppers have less than a month to benefit from the discount.

Advertisement

To get the discount, customers must book a flu jab at an Asda pharmacy, which costs £9.98. They will then receive a cash reward through the new Asda Rewards loyalty scheme app.

Customers will be credited with £1 into their “cash pot” which can be used to get money off a future shop.

Through the app, customers can earn vouchers to save money on future grocery bills and are credited with “Asda pounds” rather than points. Customers can also use the app to get cash back, as well as money off at the checkout.

How can I book a flu jab?

Customers can book a flu jab by visiting Asda’s in-store pharmacy team or use the booking service online.

Advertisement

Appointments are available seven days a week, with slots up for grabs throughout the day.

Asda Pharmacy will also offer free flu jabs to anyone who qualifies through the NHS from 15 October. However, you will not receive the Asda Rewards bonus with the free jab.

Faisal Tuddy, Superintendent Pharmacist at Asda, said: “It’s so important to get a flu jab, especially if you are vulnerable or if you’re visiting family members this winter.