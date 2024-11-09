Several batches of hummus are being recalled because they may not be safe to eat.

The Happy Pear is recalling various products because they may contain animal matter.

The Food Standards Agency has put out an alert, saying: “The possible presence of animal matter may make this product unsafe to consume.”

It adds: “As a precautionary measure, The Happy Pear are recalling [these] batches of products which contain canned chickpeas as an ingredient, as a specific batch of chickpeas which were used is subject to recall due to the possible presence of foreign matter. If you have purchased the above batch of product, please do not consume it, return it to the store where it was purchased, where you will be issued with a refund.“

The affected products are:

Happy Pear Red Pepper Hummus, 150g, batch code 4304, use by December 11

Happy Pear Caramelised Onion Hummus, 150g, batch code 4305, use by December 12

Happy Pear Reduced Fat Hummus, 150g, batch code 4304, use by December 11

Happy Pear Hummus Triple Dip, 180g, batch code 4303, use by December 10

Moroccan Style Hummus, 150g, batch code 4305, use by December 12

Signs will go up in all stores that sell the products, explaining why the products are being recalled and tell customers what to do if they have bought the products.

The Happy Pear added: “If you have purchased the above batch of product, please do not consume it, return it to the store where it was purchased, where you will be issued with a refund. We apologise for any inconvenience and thank you for your co-operation.”

The products are sold in SuperValu and Centra stores in Northern Ireland. Call 021 421 7619 for further details.