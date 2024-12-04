The Ladbroke Arms, Notting Hill: Treasured London neighbourhood pub reopens

The Ladbroke Arms, Sunday Roasts

The Ladbroke Arms, a historic venue nestled in the heart of Notting Hill, has reopened after a series of stunning enhancements carried out to maintain the venue’s gold-standard food and service offering.

Recognised for its excellent food and hospitality, The Ladbroke Arms is admired by locals and visitors alike. The pub holds an impressive array of accolades including an AA Rosette for Culinary Excellence for the last three years, the TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Award and an OpenTable Guests’ Choice Award. The venue has also featured in Hardens top ten pubs.

The beloved site combines architectural charm with contemporary comfort, inviting guests to enjoy the perfect mix of tradition and innovation. The enhancements will elevate both the charm and functionality of the space. A welcoming new colour scheme creates a warm and inviting atmosphere while a beautiful entrance way leading to a pristine garden offers the perfect space to relax with friends and family all year round. The décor in the washrooms is an Instagrammer’s dream, while the carefully selected furniture adds style and comfort. Guests will also benefit from the upgraded bar, finely tuning speed and efficiency of service.

General Manager, Magdalena Shoemaker, has led the team at the Ladbroke Arms for the last 20 years, while in the kitchen Head Chef Edvan Pinho, is responsible for an ever-rotating menu of specials sitting alongside pub classics re-imagined with unique pairings with his signature simple-but-flavour-driven style.

The seasonal standout menu bursts with bold, unique flavours crafted from the finest sustainable ingredients, offering dishes that elevate classics with creative flair. Starters include the tantalizing Brown Shrimp Crumpet with brown crab mayonnaise and the comforting Roasted Jerusalem Artichoke Soup with truffle oil and sourdough. For mains, the standout Sticky Glazed Aubergine with wild rice, carrot pesto, and crispy oyster mushrooms layers vibrant flavours, while the in-house crafted gherkin ketchup elevates the Battered Haddock and Chips, paired with minted puree. To finish there is a selection of indulgent deserts, including a melt-in-your-mouth Chocolate Fondant, almond soil, and honeycomb ice cream, an explosion of rich, decadent flavours.

The Sunday Roasts steal the show, featuring 28-day aged rump cap Picanha Beef, Roast Pork Belly, and Roast Chicken Breast, each paired with crispy, golden potatoes roasted with garlic and herbs, perfectly puffed Yorkshire puddings, and velvety carrot purée. Vegetarian guests can indulge in the Mixed Mushroom & Goat’s aCheese Wellington, ensuring the Sunday Roast at The Ladbroke Arms is a memorable feast for all.

The festive menu completes the experience with highlights like Sherry-cured Salmon with ajoblanco and braised ox cheek, designed to ignite your tastebuds, and the unmissable braised ox cheek, roasted shallot, mash, sprout tops, glazed carrots and persillade, a delicious mix of flavours.

The Ladbroke’s drink menu presents a premium selection of drinks, including popular cocktails such as, the smooth, velvety Espresso Martini, perfectly balanced with rich coffee flavours, and the zesty Ginger Margarita, which delivers a bold kick of spiced ginger and tangy citrus. Their wine selection features exceptional vintages and noble grape varieties, while a range of craft beers ensures there’s something for every preference.

Magda Shoemaker, General Manager, said: “We are delighted to re-open The Ladbroke Arms. What sets us apart from other establishments is our dedication for the whole experience that extends far beyond exceptional cuisine. We have a passionate team who care about unique flavours and thoughtful presentations. They have the freedom to experiment and listen to guests to deliver a personalised touch. We are incredibly proud of the atmosphere we have created and can’t wait welcome back our regulars as well as introducing new guests to our award-winning food.”