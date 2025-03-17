The UK's most loved Mexican brand Tortilla announces game-changing flavour experience - Tubby Tom's BBQ Burnt Ends with Smoky BBQ sauce

Tubby Tom’s Burrito

Tortilla, the UK’s most loved Mexican restaurant, is bringing bold, smoky, and irresistibly juicy flavours to its menu with an exciting new burrito.

Today Tortilla announces a limited-edition collaboration with Tubby Tom’s BBQ Burnt Ends marinated in in a smoky BBQ sauce; a melt-in-your-mouth sensation.

Tubby Tom’s has taken the UK by storm with its bold, handcrafted sauces and seasonings. What started as a single batch of BBQ sauce in the summer of 2014 has grown into a beloved brand, known for its iconic flavours and playful branding.

Tubby Tom, the sauce-slinging, spice-dusting legend went from cooking up BBQ magic in his mum’s kitchen to running a full-blown flavour empire. And Tubby Tom’s BBQ Sauce is a standout favourite - rich, smoky, and dangerously addictive!

Tubby Tom

This is a must-try for BBQ lovers, sauce fanatics, and anyone craving a next-level burrito experience. But act fast as its only available from Tuesday, March 18 – April 29 (or while stocks).

BBQ Burnt Ends is juicy pork belly bites, slow-cooked, caramelised and drenched in Tubby Tom’s iconic smoky BBQ sauce. It’s sticky and ridiculously good - a smoky, sweet, and tangy creation that packs a serious punch.

And that’s not all! Tortilla is also launching the Candied Jalapeño Mayo (Ve), a zingy-sweet kick made with Tubby Tom’s Fire Candy hot sauce and creamy mayo. The perfect match for BBQ Burnt Ends.

Customers can enjoy these exciting new flavours in 'build your own' or personalised ordering, available in a burrito, naked burrito, tacos and more.

Tubby Tom's Combo (set recipe) is packed with slow-cooked BBQ Pork Belly, rice, beans, fresh toppings, and lashings of Tubby Tom’s sauce and the BBQ Naked Burrito – all the bold flavours, without the wrap, for a lighter option.

Why not try Tubby Tom's Combo Recommendation - Mexican Rice, Pinto Beans, BBQ Burnt Ends, Monterey Jack Cheese, Sweetcorn Salsa, Lettuce, Candied Jalapeño Mayo, Pickled red Onions, Jalapeños.

This limited-edition collaboration is available in all Tortilla restaurants (excluding franchises), and on Uber Eats, Just Eat and the Tortilla App to order ahead.

James Garland, Food Director at Tortilla, said: “We're thrilled to be collaborating with Tubby Tom on this exclusive limited-time offer. The BBQ Burnt Ends bring an entirely new dimension to our menu – juicy, caramelised pork belly that perfectly captures the bold, smoky essence Tubby Tom is famous for. Paired with the Candied Jalapeño Mayo, it creates an irresistible flavour profile that our customers won't be able to get enough of. Trust me, you’re going to want to try this!”

Every dish at Tortilla is made fresh to order in under 90 seconds, with over 4 million possible burrito filling combinations to explore. Over 70% of the menu is plant-based and Vegan Friendly accredited, and all ingredients are sourced with care, including grass-fed British Isle brisket for barbacoa and higher welfare chicken and pork.

Tortilla is committed to sustainability, using 100% renewable electricity and fresh, never frozen produce. Inspired by San Francisco’s taquerias, each restaurant serves up a relaxed, neon-lit atmosphere with feel-good tunes - perfect for any occasion.