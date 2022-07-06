Parent company Mars has blamed the cost of living crisis for the reduced size

Twix chocolate bars have shrunk in size with parent company Mars blaming the cost of living crisis for the reduced size.

The chocolate bar now weighs around 15% less , with multipacks now weighting just 20 grams, down from 23 grams.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mars also said the rising costs involved in making the snack contributed to the change, after the price of raw materials shot up.

It comes as the cost of living crisis continues to gather pace and accelerating food inflation places pressure on UK households.

Last month, Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation struck a new 40-year-high of 9.1% in the 12 months to May. The Bank of England expects it to reach 11% later this year.

Which supermarkets are selling the new sized Twix?

Tesco is currently selling multipacks of 16 “fun size” snack Twix bars at the new weight for £3 – up from £2 for the previous size, according to trade publication The Grocer.

Sainsbury’s currently stocks the same size multipack for £2.80 – the same price as they had reportedly been previously.

Asda does not appear to be selling the smaller bars just yet and is still stocking multipacks with 23g bars.

Meanwhile, Morrisons website was listing 23g bars in multipacks as out of stock.

A Mars Wrigley UK spokesperson told The Mirror: “At Mars we have been absorbing the rising costs of raw materials and operations for some time, but the growing pressures we are facing mean that more needs to be done.

“Reducing the size of our products is not a decision we take lightly.

“But we’re confident that our chocolate brands still offer our customers and consumers the best possible value for money without compromising on quality or taste.”

Have other chocolate bars reduced in size?

Earlier this year, Cadbury reduced the size of Dairy Milk sharing bars by 10%.

Parent company Mondelez also blamed rising inflation in the production of its chocolate as it reduced the size of its larger bars from 200g to 180g.

What do people think of the new size of chocolate bars?

A report last year found nine in 10 Brits are unhappy about their favourite products shrinking and still being sold at the same price.

A study of 2,000 adults found 87% feel products they buy seem smaller than they were years ago, with 83% noticing the difference in their favourite chocolates the most.