Ultimate Hangover Sandwich: Here's what you need to recover during the festive season

As the Christmas season kicks off, bringing with it a flurry of parties, family gatherings, and work celebrations, the aftermath of festive fun can sometimes leave you feeling less than merry.

To combat the post-party slump, Warburtons has partnered with Dr. Zoe Williams to create the ultimate hangover sandwich, designed to help you bounce back after a big night out.

Dr. Zoe Williams emphasizes the importance of self-care during the festive season. “Indulging is part of the fun, but enjoying a balanced meal like this ultimate hangover sandwich, packed with nutritious fillings and, of course, Warburtons fresh bread, can really pick you back up,” she says. “It’s all about striking the right balance so you can make the most of your celebrations. But always remember to drink responsibly – you don’t want to be on the office naughty list!”

The Ultimate Hangover Sandwich Ingredients:

Bacon (or a veggie alternative): The savoury, smoky flavour of bacon is a comforting classic that helps stimulate your appetite and replenish salts lost during a night of drinking.Avocado: Rich in healthy fats and packed with vitamins and minerals, including potassium, avocado helps sustain your energy and balance electrolytes.

Egg (cooked any way you fancy): Eggs are a powerhouse of nutrients, including B12 and cysteine, which aid in alcohol metabolism and help detoxify your liver.

Warburtons Half and Half loaf: This bread offers the perfect blend of white and wholemeal flour, providing a source of fibre and proteins to help your brain get back online.

Red or brown sauce: Adds an extra flavour kick to your sandwich, enhancing the overall taste experience.

When overindulging in Christmas cheer, it’s common to wake up feeling off-kilter and surprisingly hungry. Alcohol dehydrates the body and can trick your brain into thinking you’re ravenous. Warburtons and Dr. Zoe have crafted the ideal combination of ingredients to help you feel human again and get back to tackling your to-do list.

Don’t forget to wash it down with a large glass of water or a cup of black tea, which is packed with antioxidants to keep you hydrated and aid in recovery.