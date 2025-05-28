Vegemite bbq glaze, butter dressing and shrimp on the barbie: Aussie chef Scott Hallsworth shares BBQ wisdom for National Barbecue Week

Scott Hallsworth x Vegemite BBQ Recipes

Barbecue season just got an upgrade – and yes, it involves Aussie staple, VEGEMITE. To mark National BBQ Week (26th May – 1st June), the iconic spread is firing up the grill and showing Brits how to do barbecues the Aussie way – with three bold new recipes straight from the flames of down under.

Teaming up with top Australian chef Scott Hallsworth, former head chef at Nobu, cookbook author, and the brains behind six critically acclaimed restaurants across London, VEGEMITE is ditching toast and diving into coals, with a flavour-packed trio of recipes that brings Aussie barbecue know-how to British back gardens. Smoky, punchy and packed with personality, these dishes push VEGEMITE beyond the breakfast table into full BBQ hero status.

Whether you're a seasoned barbecue pro looking to level up your grill game or a longtime VEGEMITE fan curious to see it off-toast, these flavour-packed creations are well worth a sizzle – adding deep umami, rich smokiness, and a savoury-sweet balance that takes glazes, marinades, and grilled dishes to the next level. And with VEGEMITE sharing the full recipes, fans can fire up the barbie and bring this unmistakably Aussie twist to their own back gardens.

It’s all part of VEGEMITE’s new recipe series that celebrates British and Aussie classics, reimagining them with a bold twist. From BBQ grills to kitchen tables, the brand is giving familiar favourites a shake-up with that signature savoury hit that only VEGEMITE can deliver.

VEGEMITE Glazed Short Ribs

Ingredients

VEGEMITE Masterstock

100g ginger (sliced into thick pieces)

50g garlic

12g star anise

5 pieces cinnamon

Peel of 3 mandarins

2 litres water

200ml Shaoxing Chinese rice wine

200g brown sugar

5 spring onions

350ml Japanese dark soy

2 banana shallots

60g VEGEMITE

1 x 350–400g bone-in beef short rib portion

Sea salt and black pepper

Light olive oil (or similar)

Crunchy salad

Toasted burger buns or large iceberg lettuce cups (for serving)

VEGEMITE Onions

2 brown onions

30g salted butter

1 clove garlic

300ml chicken stock

5g VEGEMITE

150ml dry white wine

VEGEMITE Soy Ginger BBQ Glaze

160g liquid honey

35g grated ginger

1 tbsp VEGEMITE

25ml lemon juice

Method

1. Place all masterstock ingredients into a large pot. Bring to the boil, then reduce the heat and simmer gently for 25 minutes. Remove from the heat and allow to cool to room temperature. Strain the stock and store in the fridge – it keeps for months.

2. In a small pan over medium heat, melt the butter, then add the garlic and sliced onions. Cook for around 10 minutes, allowing the onions to soften and begin to caramelise slightly. Add the white wine and reduce by half. Stir in the chicken stock and VEGEMITE. Continue to cook on low heat for another 10 minutes, or until the liquid has mostly reduced and the onions have a thick, relish-like consistency. Allow to cool, then use straight away or refrigerate until needed.

3. In a small saucepan, combine the honey, grated ginger, VEGEMITE and lemon juice. Warm gently over low heat, stirring until the VEGEMITE has fully dissolved. Allow to cool, then store in the fridge until required.

4. Preheat your oven to 150°C. Season the short rib generously with sea salt and black pepper. Heat a heavy-based pan until smoking hot and sear the short rib on all sides until well browned. Transfer to a deep casserole dish or oven tray and pour over enough masterstock to fully cover the meat. If there’s not enough stock, top it up with water.

5. Cover tightly with aluminium foil and cook in the oven for approximately 4 hours. Check for doneness by pressing a fork into the meat — it should easily pull away from the bone. If there is any resistance, continue cooking in 20-minute intervals until very tender.

6. Once cooked, allow the short rib to cool to room temperature in the masterstock. Remove it carefully (strain and reserve the masterstock, it can be reused several times) and refrigerate the rib for a few hours or overnight.

7. When ready to serve, lightly oil the chilled short rib. Grill over medium to high heat on a BBQ, either a solid top or charcoal works well. Cook until the meat develops a deeper colour. Brush with the Vegemite glaze several times on all sides during cooking until the rib becomes glossy and sticky.

8. Allow the glazed short rib to rest in a warm place for at least 10 minutes before serving. Serve with a generous spoonful of Vegemite onions, a crunchy salad, and either toasted burger buns or large iceberg lettuce cups for wrapping, perfect if buns aren't your thing.

VEGEMITE Shrimp on the Barbie

Ingredients

Vegemite-Mirin Glaze

50g mirin

30g liquid VEGEMITE

Liquid VEGEMITE

50g VEGEMITE

100ml boiling water

Cucumber Pickles

½ large cucumber

1 long red chilli

½ red onion

100ml rice vinegar

75g sugar

6g salt

Prawns

2 plump prawns (large king prawns)

50g salted butter

1 tsp liquid VEGEMITE

A generous helping of cucumber pickles

½ a grilled red chilli (optional)

Sea salt and black pepper, to taste

Light oil (for grilling)

Method

1. To make the liquid VEGEMITE, whisk 50g of VEGEMITE into 100ml of boiling water until fully dissolved. For the glaze, whisk 50g of mirin with 30g of the prepared liquid VEGEMITE until well combined. Set aside.

2. In a small pan, gently warm the rice vinegar, sugar and salt until fully dissolved. Remove from the heat and allow to cool for 5 minutes. In a bowl, combine the diced cucumber, sliced red chilli and diced red onion. Pour the cooled vinegar mixture over the vegetables and set aside to pickle.

3. Ensure your BBQ is nice and hot, grilling over charcoal is ideal, but any kind of BBQ will work well. Peel the prawns and season them well with sea salt and black pepper. Lightly oil the prawns to prevent sticking. Place the prawns on the grill and cook until nicely coloured. While grilling, drizzle the prawns with the VEGEMITE-mirin glaze a few times, allowing them to become sticky and shiny. If you're using the optional grilled red chilli, place it on the BBQ at this stage too and grill until nicely charred.

4. Meanwhile, in a small pan on the side of the BBQ, melt the salted butter and allow it to cook until it starts to caramelise and smells nutty. Toss the cooked prawns in this butter for a rich, toasted flavour.

5. Transfer the prawns to your serving plate and drizzle with a little of the liquid VEGEMITE. Serve immediately with plenty of the cucumber pickles and the grilled red chilli (if using).

VEGEMITE Buttered Sweetcorn Ribs

Ingredients

For the VEGEMITE Butter:

500g unsalted butter

90g VEGEMITE

For the Sweetcorn 'Ribs':

2 heads of sweetcorn

Light olive oil (or similar)

Salt (for boiling water)

Iced water (for cooling)

Method

VEGEMITE Butter:

Bring the butter to room temperature. Whisk the butter and VEGEMITE together until well combined. Keep at room temperature until needed. It will last for a couple of days; refrigerate if you plan to keep it longer.

Sweetcorn ‘Ribs’:

Shuck the corn and cut each cob lengthways into quarters to create ‘ribs’. If you're not confident cutting the corn this way, you can leave it whole. Bring a large pan of salted water to the boil. Blanch the corn ribs for about 1.5 minutes. If left whole, blanch for about 2.5 minutes. Cool the corn in a deep bowl of iced water, then drain well. Heat your BBQ until hot. Drizzle the corn with a little olive oil, then grill until nicely charred. Transfer to a serving plate and spoon over generous dollops of VEGEMITE butter. Serve hot. For extra indulgence, serve with a small pot of VEGEMITE butter on the side – it’s ridiculously moreish!

Scott Hallsworth, who developed the recipes, said: “VEGEMITE is one of those ingredients that does a lot of heavy lifting. You only need a spoonful to completely change a dish. While I grew up eating it on toast, I started incorporating it into sauces and marinades as a secret weapon. I’ve tried other yeast extracts in cooking, and they just don’t deliver the same punch. VEGEMITE adds depth, umami, and this beautiful savoury backbone that balances sweetness and smoke. For these recipes, I wanted to do something that felt nostalgic for Aussies but also made sense for a British barbecue – something smoky, a little sweet, and full of character”

Unexpected, packed with personality, and big on flavour – these latest recipes prove VEGEMITE has serious range. And as a natural source of B vitamins, there’s real substance behind the sizzle.