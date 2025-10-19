An iconic crisp - a favourite since the 1980s - has been discontinued with makers saying they “had a good run” but fans are devastated.

We all have our favourite crisp. From a standard salt and vinegar to a limited edition Worcester Sauce, there is nothing more satisfying than that first crunch.

But for lovers of one Walkers favourite - which dates back to the 1980s - that dream is coming to an end, as the crisp giant announced it will no longer be making the nostalgic snack.

For Tomato Snaps, loved by children for decades, will no longer be on shelves, it has been confirmed. PepsiCo, parent firm of Walkers, said: "Smith’s Tomato Snaps have had a great run and will always hold a special place in our history, but evolving our portfolio allows us to focus on making more of the brands and flavours people love."

A spokesperson added the company recognised "fans of Snaps will be sad to see them go", but that it was looking for new lines in a busy market.

Snaps were a rectangular crisp packed with a tomato punch, and social media users were quick to voice their anger at the move.

"Please reconsider! I’ve introduced so many people to them and now we have to find a new favourite," said one, while another added: "Nope, not having that. Spicy Tomato Snaps are an alpha-league snack for me! Please reconsider."