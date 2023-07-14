Wetherspoons has confirmed that Strongbow Dark Fruit will be returning to its menu next month.

Customers were left distraught after the popular cider - along with original Strongbow - were axed in 2021. The drinks were replaced by offerings from Stowford Press.

However, NationalWorld can exclusively reveal that Strongbow products will be available in J.D. Wetherspoon pubs again from August 2023. It is perfectly timed boost for cider lovers who are hoping to make the most of the summer weather with a trip to the pub.

Here's all you need to know:

When is Strongbow Dark Fruits returning to Wetherspoons?

Pouring a pint in Wetherspoons

A spokesman for the pub chain confirmed to NationalWorld that Strongbow Dark Fruit will be stocked by all pubs from Wednesday, 2 August. The original Strongbow will also be returning to the "majority of pubs" from the same date.

The Wetherspoons spokesman added: "With any draught rollout installation timings will vary by pub depending on technicians who visit the pub and set up the dispense - we hope to be complete in August."

Why was Strongbow dropped?

Wetherspoons fans were shocked in late 2021 when it was confirmed that Strongbow drinks - as well as John Smith products - were being axed from the menu. The ciders were replaced by Stowford Press Apple and Stowford Press mixed berries.

