Wetherspoons to open 15 new pubs across the UK - full list of locations confirmed

Wetherspoon will launch 15 new pubs across the UK after striking a fresh business deal.

The UK pub giant has partnered up with family-run operator the Papas Group for a major expansion of the chain, which will run the new venues under licence.

The first, the Hykeham Manor in Lincoln, opens on October 1 on the site of a former Brewers Fayre.

Openings in Bristol, Cramlington and Stockton-on-Tees will follow in October and November.

Wetherspoon’s commercial director Michael Barron said: “We are delighted to have signed agreements with the Papas Group. We are looking at further opportunities and are confident that more franchise agreements will be signed.”

The Papas Group director Andrew Papas added: “We are absolutely thrilled to be partnering with Wetherspoon to bring 15 new pubs to life across the UK.

“These aren’t just any pubs - they’re beloved community spaces, thoughtfully located outside the traditional high street, yet right at the heart of where people live, work and gather. This partnership is about more than just expansion; it’s about restoration, revitalisation and reinvestment in our local communities.

“We’re proud to be breathing new life into some fantastic venues, creating hundreds of jobs, and offering unbeatable value, welcoming surroundings and the exceptional service that people expect from Wetherspoon.

“At Papas Group, we believe in building places that bring people together - and we can’t wait to open our doors.”

Here is the full list of locations where the new Wetherspoon pubs will be, and the date they will open:

Marlow, Buckinghamshire - already open

London Waterloo Station - already open

The Conister Arms, Douglas, Isle of Man- already open

Walham Green, Fulham Broadway - already open

Dictum of Kenilworth, Warwickshire - already open

The Sun Wharf, Tooley Street, London Bridge - open

The Sir Alexander Fleming, Paddington - September 23

The King of Essex in Basildon - September 30

The Chiltern, Beaconsfield - December 2