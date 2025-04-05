Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

These are the UK’s best rated Wetherspoons pubs according to the number of ‘excellent’ reviews they have received.

Wetherspoons pubs - better known to many as simply 'Spoons - are a favourite haunt for folks looking for a night out on a budget. And as the cost-of-living crisis continues, their appeal can only increase.

Now, in a bid to help punters plan their nights out, casino firm Captain Caz has put together a list ranking the Wetherspoons pubs with the best ratings online. The study analysed a list from the Wetherspoons website of 869 Wetherspoons pubs and hotels across the UK to establish which are the best rated by the average total percentage of excellent reviews on Google Reviews.

Top of the list was the Bishop Blaize, near Old Trafford in Manchester, with a rating of 60.34% excellent reviews. According to the Wetherspoons website, it has many facilities, including TV screens, a licensed outdoor area, and step-free access.

In second place was the Royal Victoria Pavilion, in Ramsgate, Kent, which scored a 58.48% excellent review rating. Located on the beach at Harbour Parade, the Grade II-listed building was designed by architect Stanley Davenport Adshead in 1903.

The Caley Picture House, in Edinburgh, ranked third, with an excellent score of 57.83%. It opened in 2016 after a £2.5 million renovation and boasts a cinema-style interior, including seats and a large screen-style backdrop behind the main bar.

Fourth was The Greenwood Hotel, in Northolt, which scored 57.81% excellent reviews. The Grade II-listed hotel has 12 ensuite rooms and costs from £69 per night, with facilities including Freeview television, free Wi-Fi, digital temperature control in the room, a pub forming part of the hotel, and a large garden.

With 57.13% excellent reviews, the Stick or Twist in Leeds ranked in fifth place. Next to the First Direct Arena, the pub boasts floor-to-ceiling windows and a long bar opposite the entrance.

Top 10 excellent-rated Wetherspoons the UK

The Bishop Blaize, Manchester Royal Victoria Pavilion, Kent The Caley Picture House, Edinburgh The Greenwood Hotel, London Stick or Twist, West Yorkshire The Golden Beam, West Yorkshire The William Adams, Norfolk The Prense Well, Merseyside The Velvet Coaster, Lancashire The Buck Inn, North Yorkshire

UK Wetherspoons with the fewest excellent-rated reviews

The Atrium in Birmingham, with a score of 20.19% The Albany Palace in Wiltshire, with a score of 31.76% The White Swan in London, with a score of 31.86% Grover & Allen in Suffolk, with a score of 31.91% The William Aylmer in Essex, with a score of 32.09% The Flying Horse in Gatwick Airport, with a score of 32.38% The Three Fishes in West Sussex, with a score of 32.63% The Lord Wimborne in Dorset, with a score of 33.12% The Elizabeth of York in West Midlands, with a score of 33.16% The Standing Order in Hertfordshire, with a score of 33.21%

A spokesperson for Captain Caz said: "Brits love going to their local Wetherspoons, particularly due to its low prices for both food and drink. As we look towards the summer with longer evenings and more trips to the pub, this study offers a fascinating insight into which ‘locals’ really are the best and stand apart from the rest.

"While the top 10 see a variation when it comes to location, it does appear that pubs located in the South have higher ratings than further up North."